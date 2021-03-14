IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / British Airways presses Johnson govt for clear plan to reopen travel
With infection rates falling, Johnson said in February that the country could reopen international travel from May 17 at the earliest.(Reuters file photo)
With infection rates falling, Johnson said in February that the country could reopen international travel from May 17 at the earliest.(Reuters file photo)
business

British Airways presses Johnson govt for clear plan to reopen travel

British Airways called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to set a firm plan for resuming international flights, including timelines and conditions that the airline can use to plan ahead for the summer season.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:01 AM IST

British Airways called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to set a firm plan for resuming international flights, including timelines and conditions that the airline can use to plan ahead for the summer season.

IAG SA’s flagship airline is seeing a “great demand to travel and a real desire to allow British people to travel,” said Sean Doyle, BA’s chief executive officer. “But we do see the need for rapid action and for global coordination.”

The UK declared most international travel off-limits in December in response to a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus. Since then, the country has rolled out vaccinations at one of the fastest rates in the world.

With infection rates falling, Johnson said in February that the country could reopen international travel from May 17 at the earliest. That’s raised expectations, and Doyle’s comments are intended to gain more certainty from the government on April 12, when a task-force report on the plan is due. The CEO wants enough clarity to start rebuilding BA’s flight schedule, which has been decimated by the pandemic for almost a year.

“We’ve got planning windows which run into months, not weeks,” Doyle said. “We know that people want to travel, we know countries want to accept travelers, and we believe that with testing, with vaccination and technology, we can enable that in a way that’s seen as frictionless and will allow the industry to get back on its feet again.”

Summer Season

The summer months are crucial for airlines across Europe, when revenue typically bulges from people going on annual holidays. The UK is the region’s second-biggest source of travelers after Germany, and countries within the European Union like Greece and Spain are making plans to welcome British visitors. EU officials in Brussels, meanwhile, are racing to create a unified policy.

Airlines are hoping to get passengers on planes again as soon as possible after the winter resurgence in virus cases forced them into a fresh wave of borrowing, aircraft sales and state support.

Doyle is calling for the task force to allow the use of digital health passports to verify vaccination or negative test results. It has partnered with several apps, including VeriFly and the International Air Transport Association’s Travel Pass, and is planning its own solution in coming days, Doyle said.

Longer Flights

While London-based BA’s lifeblood is long-distance flying, short and medium-haul flying will take on greater importance this year since it will start earlier. Bloomberg reported on Friday that the airline may use twin-aisle planes on short trips to Greece or Spain.

Greece is seeking to allow all vaccinated travelers, those who test negative for the virus, and those who have antibodies to enter the country beginning May 14, with Spain planning to follow. Cyprus has said it will let in Britons who have had two Covid-19 jabs at the start of May.

BA is looking at offering services to new destinations this summer, both on long-haul and short-haul routes, Doyle said. He said he sees opportunities to add routes in Europe and Asia, without elaborating.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus british airways
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A unicorn is a privately held startup company with a valuation of over $1 billion.(Reuters File Photo)
A unicorn is a privately held startup company with a valuation of over $1 billion.(Reuters File Photo)
business

India has 100 unicorns, majority of them set up after 2005, says report

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:23 AM IST
Employing a “rigorous investigation”, the report found more unicorns in India than conventionally reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is important that the financial sector ensures optimal capital allocation in the economy, said CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian at a Ficci event.mint(MINT_PRINT)
It is important that the financial sector ensures optimal capital allocation in the economy, said CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian at a Ficci event.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Country needs growth, private sector should get back to ethical profits : CEA

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:31 PM IST
  • Krishnamurthy Subramanian's comment comes ahead of the revision of policy framework and inflation targets by the Monetary Policy Committee headed by the RBI governor by March 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin, which was launched back in 2009, hit the headlines in 2017 after soaring from less than $1,000 in January to almost $20,000 in December of the same year.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin, which was launched back in 2009, hit the headlines in 2017 after soaring from less than $1,000 in January to almost $20,000 in December of the same year.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rises above $60,000 for first time

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $60,012 at 1149 GMT, according to the website CoinMarketCap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67 per cent have been set up over the last 5 years alone.
India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67 per cent have been set up over the last 5 years alone.
business

India's fintech industry valuation estimated at $150-160 billion by 2025: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:31 PM IST
  • The report unveiled on Saturday details the findings from the study that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FICCI undertook to size the value-creation potential and identify imperatives for India's FinTech growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen.(Reuters)
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin hits another record as largest token extends 2021 rally

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • The cryptocurrency climbed to as high as $59,473.16, bouncing back from a rout at the end of February following a previous peak set that month. It’s benefiting from optimism in financial markets after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TThe internet entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg is the fifth richest person in the world with a net worth of $102 billion.(REUTERS)
TThe internet entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg is the fifth richest person in the world with a net worth of $102 billion.(REUTERS)
business

Ranking billionaires: As Adani beat Bezos, Musk here’s a look at 5 others

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. It tracks the 500 richest people in the world regularly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tweaks are the American electric automaker’s latest effort to grow business in China, its second-largest market, where sales topped 120,000 units last year.(Bloomberg file photo)
The tweaks are the American electric automaker’s latest effort to grow business in China, its second-largest market, where sales topped 120,000 units last year.(Bloomberg file photo)
business

Tesla adjusts production processes to meet China capacity growth

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The changes focus on spare-part production in Tesla’s Shanghai factory, including plans to improve the power system, chassis and electric motor, the company said in a statement on a Shanghai government website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Be a Road Hero, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Be a Road Hero, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
business

Govt committed to promote renewable energy, especially in MSME sector: Gadkari

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The government has set an ambitious target for renewable energy and in particular, solar power generation, for this decade. The target for renewable energy installation is 450 GW by year 2030.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through this week, gold moved between the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44,218 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44,900.(Reuters)
Through this week, gold moved between the range of 44,218 and 44,900.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices drop near lowest in a year, spur sales

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Gold's position according to the MCX April Futures on Monday was at 44,218/10 grams, on Tuesday was 44,857/10 grams, on Wednesday was 44,792/10 grams and on Thursday was 44,879/10 grams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpiceJet will press its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft into service on these new routes(HT File Photo)
SpiceJet will press its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft into service on these new routes(HT File Photo)
business

SpiceJet announces 66 new flights as demand for domestic air travel soars

By Neha Tripathi, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • SpiceJet said the new routes were announced to meet the rising demand of air travel from smaller cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three Google users filed a complaint in June claiming the company carries on a “pervasive data tracking business.”(Reuters file photo)
Three Google users filed a complaint in June claiming the company carries on a “pervasive data tracking business.”(Reuters file photo)
business

Google must face suit over Snooping on ‘Incognito’ browsing

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:50 PM IST
The consumers who filed the case as a class action alleged that even when even they turn off data collection in Chrome, other Google tools used by websites end up amassing their personal information. A federal judge on Friday denied the Alphabet Inc. unit’s initial request to throw out the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glencore Plc, which operates two of the world’s biggest industrial cobalt mines in Congo, assures its buyers like Tesla Inc. that there is no hand-dug only responsibly-sourced cobalt feeds into its products.(HT File Photo)
Glencore Plc, which operates two of the world’s biggest industrial cobalt mines in Congo, assures its buyers like Tesla Inc. that there is no hand-dug only responsibly-sourced cobalt feeds into its products.(HT File Photo)
business

Electric cars will cost more using ethically sourced batteries

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:17 PM IST
  • EU economies need to secure another 64,000 tons of ethically-sourced cobalt by 2030, a volume of metal worth around $3.2 billion at current prices, to fuel its transition to electric vehicles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the investigation. (Reuters File Photo )
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the investigation. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Microsoft probes clue that hackers cracked Taiwan research

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Microsoft is exploring if intelligence it shared with partners may have somehow triggered the attack, according to reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
That India’s industrial growth started losing momentum even before these restrictions and inflation has started rising again, even though food inflation is still at low levels—it was 3.9% in February—points towards growing headwinds for the economy.(AFP)
That India’s industrial growth started losing momentum even before these restrictions and inflation has started rising again, even though food inflation is still at low levels—it was 3.9% in February—points towards growing headwinds for the economy.(AFP)
business

Factory production contracts in January inflation hits 3-month high

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Retail inflation, as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) reversed its four-month-long decelerating spell to grow at 5.03% in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SGS and Innovative Retail sell food, grocery, household items, personal and beauty care products through the BigBasket app.(BigBasket website)
SGS and Innovative Retail sell food, grocery, household items, personal and beauty care products through the BigBasket app.(BigBasket website)
business

Tata to buy BigBasket in over $1 billion deal

By Anirudh Laskar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:08 AM IST
Tata Sons’ digital services subsidiary Tata Digital Ltd has proposed to acquire up to 64.3% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd (SGS), which sells products to commercial units through business.bigbasket.com in the first step.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP