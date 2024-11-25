Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CNG price hiked by 2 in Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram | Check new rates

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2024 03:04 PM IST

While CNG prices in Maharashtra's Mumbai, UP's Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana's Gurugram have been hiked, the rates remain unchanged in Delhi.

CNG prices in several cities, including Maharashtra's Mumbai, have been hiked by 2 per kg, while the rates in poll-bound Delhi for the natural gas remained unchanged, firms said on Monday.

Vehicles are seen filling CNG gas at Thane CNG pump in Thane, near Mumbai, on November 23, 2024. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Vehicles are seen filling CNG gas at Thane CNG pump in Thane, near Mumbai, on November 23, 2024. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Apart from Mumbai, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were hiked in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana's Gurugram as well.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) along with other gas retailers in Mumbai like Adani Total Gas Ltd had kept retail prices unchanged for the pre-election previous two months despite a 20 per cent increase in input cost.

CNG price in Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram

After the hike of 2 per kg, CNG price in Mumbai stands at 77. While CNG rates in Delhi remain unchanged at 75.09 per kg, prices have gone up by 2 per kg to 81.70 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Also Read | Maharashtra election 2024 winners list: Here's the full list of winning candidates

CNG price has gone up by 82.12 per kg in Gurugram with effect from November 23, according to the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the firm that retails CNG for automobiles and pipes natural gas to household kitchens for cooking in the national capital and adjoining cities.

Industry sources cited in a news agency PTI report said CNG prices in Delhi may be revised after assembly elections scheduled to be held in January/February.

CNG rates vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxes such as VAT (value-added tax) which varies.

While MGL and IGL did not give reasons for the increase in CNG prices, sources said the hike was necessitated as the firms now have to buy expensive gas following two successive rounds of cuts in supplies of regulated or APM (Administered Price Mechanism) gas.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On