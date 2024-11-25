CNG price hiked by 2 in Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram | Check new rates

CNG prices in several cities, including Maharashtra's Mumbai, have been hiked by ₹2 per kg, while the rates in poll-bound Delhi for the natural gas remained unchanged, firms said on Monday. Vehicles are seen filling CNG gas at Thane CNG pump in Thane, near Mumbai, on November 23, 2024. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Apart from Mumbai, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were hiked in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana's Gurugram as well.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) along with other gas retailers in Mumbai like Adani Total Gas Ltd had kept retail prices unchanged for the pre-election previous two months despite a 20 per cent increase in input cost.

CNG price in Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram

After the hike of ₹2 per kg, CNG price in Mumbai stands at ₹77. While CNG rates in Delhi remain unchanged at ₹75.09 per kg, prices have gone up by ₹2 per kg to ₹81.70 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

CNG price has gone up by ₹82.12 per kg in Gurugram with effect from November 23, according to the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the firm that retails CNG for automobiles and pipes natural gas to household kitchens for cooking in the national capital and adjoining cities.

Industry sources cited in a news agency PTI report said CNG prices in Delhi may be revised after assembly elections scheduled to be held in January/February.

CNG rates vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxes such as VAT (value-added tax) which varies.

While MGL and IGL did not give reasons for the increase in CNG prices, sources said the hike was necessitated as the firms now have to buy expensive gas following two successive rounds of cuts in supplies of regulated or APM (Administered Price Mechanism) gas.