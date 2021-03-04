Disney to shut 60 North American stores, 20% of global total
Walt Disney Co. plans to close more than 60 of its North American Disney stores, eliminating roughly 20% of its global footprint, as it focuses more on e-commerce.
The company has about 300 Disney stores now, a number that has shrunk dramatically over the years as the world’s largest entertainment company experimented with different ways to get its merchandise to fans.
As part of a push to rely less on its own brick-and-mortar shops, Disney has made its website more consumer-friendly and opened boutiques within other retailers. Including stores in its theme parks and those owned by others, the company has about 600 retail locations globally. Disney is also evaluating the shutdown of European stores as it rethinks its retail strategy.
“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of Disney’s consumer products, games and publishing unit, said in a statement.
Disney is one of the world’s largest licensing companies. But sales at its merchandise licensing and retail business fell 7% last year to $4.18 billion, in large part due to store closures related to the pandemic.
The Disney chain debuted in 1987, and the stores were once a staple of U.S. shopping malls. At one point, Disney sold its North American locations to the Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc., a kid-focused retailer, before taking them back after the business suffered financial problems. More recently, it added new features to some locations, such as live broadcasts of parades from Disney parks.
The company didn’t say how many jobs would be impacted.
Disney shares were little changed in extended trading after the announcement. They fell less than 1% to $192.26 at the close Wednesday in New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disney to shut 60 North American stores, 20% of global total
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25 courses by Indian varsities in top 100
- Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore retained its ranks for Materials Science (78th) and Chemistry (93rd).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infy, Accenture to cover jab cost for Indian staff
- India’s vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google looks to test interest-based user tracking
- The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Services expand at fastest rate in a year in Feb
- In comparison, PMI for the manufacturing sector had fallen marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 a month ago, data released on Monday showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon
- The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jet owner must apply for fresh airport slots, say authorities
- Lawyers representing the consortium had earlier insisted that DGCA and the aviation ministry must follow the principle of historicity and grant slots to the revived Jet Airways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti targets record production
- The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism
- The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaried class shrank in FY20
- For those filing returns for FY20 in form ITR-1—people with income from salaries, one house property and farm income up to ₹5,000—the last date for filing was January 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America says US economy is hurt by a lack of workforce diversity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HDFC reduces interest rates on home loans
- HDFC also outlined that the changes will affect customers who currently have availed home loan benefits from the lender.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Vij of Kamal Associates carries forward father’s ‘budget housing' dream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 in recovery from last week’s rout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST body could correct inverted duty on textile, fertiliser, footwear in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox