Domestic flights carried 70% more passengers in October 2021 than during previous year

The number of passengers who flew on domestic carriers in October 2021 increased by more than 70 per cent over the corresponding figures during the same period last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday. According to the aviation regulator's latest figures, domestic airlines transported 8.99 million passengers last month, as against 5.27 million from 12 months ago, an increase of 70.5 per cent.

Among individual carriers, Gurugram-headquartered IndiGo, the country's largest airline, flew 4.8 million passengers in October 2021, accounting for 53.5 per cent of the total domestic traffic, the data showed. Air India, now acquired by the Tata Group, flew 1.06 million passengers, contributing 11.8 per cent market share.

Meanwhile, Go First (previously GoAir) and SpiceJet, transported 884,000 and 810,000 flyers respectively, while the number of those who took Vistara and AirAsia flights was recorded at 696,000 and 572,000. Individually, these comprised 9.8 per cent, 9 per cent, 7.8 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, of the overall market share.

The data also showed that in terms of the on-time performance or time punctuality in operations from the four key airports--Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru--IndiGo was the leader at 88.8 per cent, followed by Vistara at 88.1 per cent and AirAsia at 86.9 per cent.

Domestic flight operations were suspended in March 2020, when the first national Covid-19 lockdown was announced. Services resumed in May the same year; however, for several months, carriers operated under various restrictions. Last month, the Ministry of civil aviation allowed companies to operate services at full capacity.

Then, last week, the Union health ministry informed the civil aviation ministry that meals can be allowed on flights with a journey time of less than two hours, reversing an order which came into effect in April, during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic..

(With PTI inputs)

