Donald Trump ‘100% confident’ on trade deal with Europe after meeting Italy's Giorgia Meloni

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was 100% certain of an eventual trade deal with Europe, showcasing the most confidence he has expressed in these negotiations. President Donald Trump meets with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Trump's statement came after his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday. According to a report by news agency Reuters, each expressed confidence that a deal could be negotiated before the 90-day tariff pause ends.

“Of course, there will be a trade deal, very much,” the report quoted Trump as saying to reporters at the Oval Office after talks with Meloni, a close conservative ally. “They want to make one very much. And we are going to make a trade deal. I fully expect it. And it will be a fair deal.”

The 27-nation European Union faces 25% import tariffs on steel, aluminium and cars, with broader tariffs on almost all other goods.

However, Meloni, who has positioned herself as an intermediary between the US and Europe, noted that she could not lock in a deal for the full EU, though she did say that frank discussions could help resolve trade disputes, which have strained US-European ties.

Trump also said that all countries are on his priority list when it comes to trade deals. He added that a deal with China is also expected.

Meloni also said that Trump had accepted her invitation to visit Italy in the near future, according to the report. She would also be hosting Vice President JD Vance in Rome on Friday.

She is in the middle of a balancing act as she is currently facing pressure to protect Italy's export-driven economy, which ran a 40 billion euro ($45.4 billion) trade surplus with the US last year.

Meloni however, must also be seen as defending the interests of the whole 27-nation EU bloc.