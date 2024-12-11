Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk becomes first person in history with $400 billion net worth

ByHT News Desk
Dec 11, 2024 11:35 PM IST

Musk's net worth has seen a dramatic surge after Donald Trump's win in the recent US election

SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has become the first person in history to reach $400 billion in net worth, after a recent insider share sale as well as the recent US elections results, reported Bloomberg.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has become the first person in history to have a net worth of $400 billion(Getty Images via AFP)
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has become the first person in history to have a net worth of $400 billion(Getty Images via AFP)

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, an inside share sale of his company SpaceX boosted the business mogul's net worth by approximately $50 billion, bringing his total net worth to $439.2 billion.

Also Read: Amid Musk-Trump bromance, CEO shelling out $100m for beauty mogul's Palm Beach penthouse minutes away from Mar-a-Lago

In late 2022, Musk's net worth had seen a decrease of more than $200 billion, however las month when Donald Trump was elected president, Musk saw huge gains, being one of the most influential donors and ally to the incoming administration.

Also Read: Elon Musk warns Republicans who don't align with Trump’s agenda, will make a ‘naughty and nice’ list to monitor actions

Tesla Inc.’s stock has increased approximately 65 per cent since before the election, with markets anticipating that Donald Trump will streamline the rollout of self-driving cars and eliminate tax credits for electric vehicles that help Tesla’s competitors, reported Bloomberg.

Watch: Dad Elon Musk gets advice from son 4-year-old son as he goes to work for Donald Trump.

Elon Musk will also play a key role in president-elect Donald Trump's administration, after being nominated as the co-head of the newly formed department of government efficiency.

His artificial intelligence company, xAI, has doubled in value since he started fundraising for it in May, reaching $50 billion in worth, partially buoyed by the Trump victory, according to the Wall Street Journal.

On Wednesday, SpaceX and its investors made a deal, purchasing $1.25 billion worth of shares from employees and company insiders, valuing the privately held company at $350 billion. The deal makes SpaceX the most valuable private startup in the world.

Since the company revenue relies on contracts with the US government, Trump's term in office is likely to have a positive effect on the company.

In previous events, the president-elect has shown support for Musk’s vision of putting astronauts on Mars during campaign speeches. Donald Trump also joined Elon Musk at a SpaceX launch in Texas after the election concluded.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On