Elon Musk meets Chinese vice premier in Beijing: Report

Reuters |
Jun 01, 2023 12:43 PM IST

Musk left Shanghai on Thursday morning, wrapping up a two-day trip to China in which he also met a key battery supplier and visited Tesla's Shanghai factory.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday afternoon in Beijing, a source familiar with the matter said.

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk walks next to Tesla's Senior Vice President Tom Zhu and Vice President Grace Tao as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China(REUTERS)

The source declined to provide details of the discussions. The previously unreported meeting followed meetings with China's commerce and industry ministers earlier in the day and with the foreign minister on Tuesday.

Tesla and the State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the Chinese government, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Ding is the sixth highest-ranked leader in the Politburo Standing Committee, the top governing body led by President Xi Jinping. He was Xi's chief of staff before he was promoted to his current position last year and his job includes helping the premier, Li Qiang, manage the world's second-largest economy.

This marks the first time that Ding is known to have had a one-on-one meeting with a foreign CEO and his discussion with Musk speaks of the importance China places on its relationship with Tesla. China is the automaker's second-largest market and home to its biggest production hub.

It was not immediately clear if Musk met Li Qiang during the trip. Tesla had previously sought a meeting for Musk with Li, Reuters reported in March.

Topics
elon musk beijing china + 1 more
elon musk beijing china
Thursday, June 01, 2023
