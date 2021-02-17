Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding: Report
Tesla boss Elon Musk's SpaceX completed an equity funding round of $850 million that sent its valuation to about $74 billion last week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the financing.
SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share, CNBC reported.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
