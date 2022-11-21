EPFO crediting interest to PF accounts, follow these steps to check balance

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is in the process of crediting interests to the employee provident fund (EPF) accounts. Both EPFO and the Finance Ministry have repeatedly assured beneficiaries their interest is being credited in full and there will be no loss; however, subscribers, too, can check whether the interest is reflecting in their account or not.

The interest is paid in accordance with a rate decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) – the EPFO's apex decision making body – for each financial year. In March, the rate was slashed to 8.1 per cent, the lowest in years.

How to check EPFO balance?

You can check your interest on a passbook on the official website of EPFO. The passbook contains details of your provident fund (PF) balance.

Follow these steps:

(1.) Go to epfindia.gov.in, and click on ‘Services’ at the top of the dashboard (first from left).

(2.) Here, click on ‘For Employees;’ on the page that opens, select ‘Member Passbook’ under ‘Services.’

(3.) Here, sign in by entering your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and the captcha code. Click on ‘Login.’

(4.) Now, you will be taken to the main EPF account page, where you will see all the details.

(5.) If you want to print the passbook, click on ‘’Download Passbook.' After downloading, take a print of the PDF file.

