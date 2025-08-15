FASTag Annual Pass: From activation to validity, your FAQs answered

The government has launched the FASTag Annual Pass for private vehicles travelling on the national highways of the largest road network in the world. Still, there are frequently asked questions that are yet unanswered. Here’s a look at a few of them. People register for FASTag at a Taswade toll plaza on the Pune-Bangalore national highway, in Karad on February 17.(PTI Photo)

1. What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass allows free passage of private four-wheelers at designated national highways expressways for one year or 200 trips, whichever is earlier, without per-trip user fee charges. The pass is effective from 15 August 2025.

2. Where can I purchase the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag annual pass can be activated only on the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app and website of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

3. How will the FASTag Annual Pass be activated?

The FASTag Annual Pass will be activated after verifying the eligibility of the vehicle and the associated FASTag. Upon successful verification, the user must make a payment of ₹3,000 for the base year 2025-26 through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app or NHAI website. Once the payment is confirmed, the annual pass will be activated on the registered FASTag in two hours.

4. Does the annual pass require a new FASTag?

The annual pass can be activated on existing FASTag, provided it meets the eligibility criteria: affixed on the vehicle’s windshield, linked to a valid vehicle registration number, not blacklisted, etc.

5. Where is the FASTag Annual Pass allowed?

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid only at national highway and expressways toll fee booths. On state highways, parking lots, etc., it will operate as a regular FASTag

6. What is the validity of the FASTag Annual Pass?

FASTag Annual Pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or 200 trips transactions at toll plazas, whichever comes first. After this, it will automatically revert to a regular FASTag. To continue using the annual pass benefits, the user will need to re-activate it to get 200 trips/one year validity.

7. Is the FASTag Annual Pass available for all vehicle types?

The FASTag Annual Pass is applicable only for private vehicles registered on VAHAN. Its use in any commercial vehicle will result in immediate deactivation without notice.

8. Can the FASTag Annual Pass be transferred to another vehicle?

The pass is non-transferable and is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed and registered. Using it on another vehicle will lead to deactivation.

9. Is it compulsory to affix the FASTag on the vehicle’s windshield?

The annual pass will be activated only on FASTags properly affixed to the windshield of the registered vehicle.

10. Annual pass on FASTag registered using chassis number?

The annual pass cannot be issued on FASTags registered only with a chassis number. The user has to update the vehicle registration number with the chassis to activate the annual pass.

11. What counts as a single trip under the FASTag Annual Pass?

For point-based fee plazas, each crossing of fee plaza counts as one trip. A round trip (to and fro) counts as two trips. For closed tolling fee plazas, one pair of entry and exit counts as one trip.

12. Are there SMS notifications for FASTag Annual Pass? The FASTag Annual Pass, once activated, allows the Rajya Marg Yatra app to retrieve the registered mobile number from the issuing bank for the purpose of sending SMS alerts and other modes of communications.

13. Is FAST Annual Pass mandatory?

The FASTag Annual Pass is not mandatory. The existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to operate as is. Users who do not opt for the annual pass can continue to use their FASTag for regular transactions as per applicable user fee rates at fee plazas.