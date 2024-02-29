FASTag KYC deadline ends today. How to update your details? Check here

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a crucial reminder to FASTag users, urging them to complete their KYC (Know Your Customer) update by Thursday (February 29) to avoid potential deactivation or blacklisting of their accounts. NHAI has introduced the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative, discouraging using a single FASTag for multiple cars or associating multiple FASTags with one vehicle. (Representational Image)

Stressing the importance of timely KYC updates for seamless toll payment experiences on national highways, NHAI has introduced the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative, discouraging the use of a single FASTag for multiple cars or associating multiple FASTags with one vehicle.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | How to buy FASTag online from FASTag app itself? Follow these six steps

What is KYC and what if you fail to update?

KYC serves to verify both your identity and address. Keeping your KYC information up to date ensures the efficient operation of your FASTag account and serves as a deterrent against potential misuse.

Failure to update your FASTag KYC details by February 29 could result in your bank deactivating or even blacklisting your account, making it unusable at toll plazas. This could cause unnecessary delays and inconvenience during journeys.

Here are the steps to update your KYC

-Go to the dedicated customer web portal https://fastag.ihmcl.com. and log in using either your registered mobile number and password or through OTP validation.

-Navigate to the "My Profile" option located in the Dashboard Menu or the left side Menu of the Dashboard. This will display the "My Profile" page where you can view the status of your KYC and all profile details submitted during registration.

-Click on the 'KYC' sub-section adjacent to the 'Profile' sub-section.

-Within the 'KYC' sub-section, specify your "Customer Type".

-Complete the mandatory fields by providing the necessary ID Proof and Address Proof documents, along with a passport-sized photo and address details matching the Address Proof.

-Tick the mandatory declaration confirming the authenticity of the attached documents and that you possess the originals.

-Upon submission of your KYC upgrade request, your KYC verification process will be completed within a maximum of seven working days. You can track the status of your KYC on the "My Profile" page of the Customer Portal after submitting the request.

How can you update it offline?

Go to your bank branch where you obtained your FASTag and bring along the necessary documents to request a KYC update for your FASTag account.

What are the documents required?

You can provide any of the following valid identity proofs: Passport, Driver's License, Voter ID, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, or NREGA job card. Additionally, you will need to present the Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle associated with the FASTag.