First since pandemic: Railways cumulative freight revenue rose past FY-20 fiscal
For the first time post the spread of Covid-19, Indian Railway's cumulative freight revenue surged past previous fiscal and stood at ₹98,068.45 crore from April to February in FY 2020-21 compared to ₹97,342.14 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2019-20.
According to the national transporter, on a month to month basis as well, in first 12 days of February, the railways has overtaken the freight revenue figures in last year by 5 per cent.
On a monthly basis, railway freight revenue has surged ₹206 crore ahead in February 21 compared to the corresponding period last year.
According to the estimates, freight revenue of the Railways stood at ₹4,571 crore for the first 12 days of February as compared to ₹4,365 crore for the same period last fiscal.
Incidentally, loading is also ahead by almost 8 per cent as compared to corresponding period last year.
"The railways has achieved this turnaround due to an extraordinary set of new initiatives being taken in improving business development, incentives, speed and customisation.
"It may be noted that freight loading has been showing higher figures since August 20 as compared to corresponding period of previous financial year. This is for the first time post Covid lockdown that freight revenue for the month has also been showing higher estimates as compared to last corresponding," the statement said.
- The company will look to exploit a surge in liquidity in primary markets that has led to blockbuster demand for IPOs in recent months.
- “More than $60 billion has been invested in India’s internet startups in the past five years, with around $12 billion in 2020 alone. Many of these leaders, which operate businesses are now on the cusp of listing,” HSBC Global Research said in a February 2021 report.
- The business transition is a work in progress, the people cited above said, seeking anonymity.
- In January, local MFs trimmed their positions in Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, PowerGrid Corp. of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, according to data sourced from Edelweiss Alternative Research and ACE MF.
- Kochhar on Friday appeared before the special PMLA court, following summons by the court. Her lawyer, advocate Vijay Agarwal, then sought bail for her.
- The inflation numbers are in keeping with the RBI’s projection of a moderation in price levels, and lower than the 4.45% projection made by a Reuters poll of economists.
- The central bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority said it won’t allow lenders in the country to get a capital benefit from their investments in software technology. The decision contrasts with a move by the EU last year to allow its lenders to get a break on capital worth up to 20 billion euros
