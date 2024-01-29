 Fixed deposit rates: These banks offer up to 7.25% interest on 2-year deposits - Hindustan Times
Fixed deposit rates: These banks offer up to 7.25% interest on 2-year deposits

Fixed deposit rates: These banks offer up to 7.25% interest on 2-year deposits

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 04:50 PM IST

Fixed deposit rates: Here are the top 10 banks by term deposit holdings considered for Fixed deposits with a tenure of two years

Fixed deposits promise ample liquidity and can be extremely useful while making and emergency corpus. Here are the top 10 banks by term deposit holdings considered for Fixed deposits with a tenure of two years:

Here are the top 10 banks by term deposit holdings considered for FDs with a tenure of two years. (Bloomberg File Photo)
Here are the top 10 banks by term deposit holdings considered for FDs with a tenure of two years. (Bloomberg File Photo)

  1. Bank of India offers interest rates of up to 7.25 per cent on two-year Fixed deposits. This bank offers the best interest rates.
  2. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank offer interest rates of up to 7.10 per cent on two-year Fixed deposits. Among private sector banks, these bank offers the best interest rates.
  3. HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) offer interest rates of up to 7 percent on two-year Fixed deposits.
  4. Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda offer interest rates of up to 6.85 per cent on two-year Fixed deposits.
  5. Punjab National Bank offers interest rate offers interest rate of up to 6.80 per cent on two-year FDs.
  6. Indian Bank and Union Bank of India offer interest rates of up to 6.50 per cent on two-year FDs.
  7. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to 5 lakh. It is a subsidiary of the RBI.

