Forget century mark, petrol is retailing above 110 a litre in these 7 cities

The relentless hikes in prices have pushed petrol and diesel rates to record highs across the country. Petrol is priced at over 100 a litre or more in almost all major cities, while diesel is at those levels in over a dozen states and union territories (UTs).
The increase in prices of petrol and diesel has stoked concerns over inflation.
Published on Oct 23, 2021 10:31 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The prices of petrol and diesel are relentlessly increasing. Saturday was the fourth consecutive day when the prices of autmobile fuels went up. After a 35 paise increase, petrol is retailing at 107.24 per litre in Delhi and diesel at 95.97 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at 113.12 and 104.00 respectively.

The prices of these fuels have been increased 19 times since September 28, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. Due to this, petrol has become costlier by 5.7 per litre and diesel prices have gone up by 7 a litre since September 24. Since that date, diesel prices have been increased 22 times, Livehindustan reported.

Immediate relief is not expected, however, the central government is talking to oil exporting countries. Between May 4 and July 17, petrol prices went up by 11.44 per litre and diesel saw its rates going up by 9.14 a litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Here are the latest rates in major cities across the country:

 Petrol priceDiesel price
Sriganganagar 119.42 110.26
Bhopal 115.90 105.27
Jaipur 114.48 105.71
Mumbai 113.12 104
Hyderabad 111.55 104.70
Bengaluru 110.98 101.86
Patna 110.87 102.57

The increase in fuel prices has stoked concerns over inflation as diesel is the mainstay fuel used for transporting goods, including agri commodities.

Opposition parties including Congress have been critical of the government over the price hikes and have demanded a reduction in taxes.

Saturday, October 23, 2021
