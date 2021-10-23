Forget century mark, petrol is retailing above 110 a litre in these 7 cities

The prices of petrol and diesel are relentlessly increasing. Saturday was the fourth consecutive day when the prices of autmobile fuels went up. After a 35 paise increase, petrol is retailing at ₹107.24 per litre in Delhi and diesel at ₹95.97 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at ₹113.12 and ₹104.00 respectively.

The prices of these fuels have been increased 19 times since September 28, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. Due to this, petrol has become costlier by ₹5.7 per litre and diesel prices have gone up by ₹7 a litre since September 24. Since that date, diesel prices have been increased 22 times, Livehindustan reported.

Immediate relief is not expected, however, the central government is talking to oil exporting countries. Between May 4 and July 17, petrol prices went up by ₹11.44 per litre and diesel saw its rates going up by ₹9.14 a litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Here are the latest rates in major cities across the country:

Petrol price Diesel price Sriganganagar ₹ 119.42 ₹ 110.26 Bhopal ₹ 115.90 ₹ 105.27 Jaipur ₹ 114.48 ₹ 105.71 Mumbai ₹ 113.12 ₹ 104 Hyderabad ₹ 111.55 ₹ 104.70 Bengaluru ₹ 110.98 ₹ 101.86 Patna ₹ 110.87 ₹ 102.57

The relentless hikes in prices have pushed petrol and diesel rates to record highs across the country. Petrol is priced at over ₹100 a litre or more in almost all major cities, while diesel is at those levels in over a dozen states and union territories (UTs).

The increase in fuel prices has stoked concerns over inflation as diesel is the mainstay fuel used for transporting goods, including agri commodities.

Opposition parties including Congress have been critical of the government over the price hikes and have demanded a reduction in taxes.