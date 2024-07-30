 GAIL India Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit skyrockets 77.54%, revenue up 6% - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GAIL India Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit skyrockets 77.54%, revenue up 6%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 30, 2024 07:29 PM IST

GAIL India recorded a 77.54% rise in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25

GAIL (India) Ltd has announced its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

GAIL India recorded a 77.54% rise in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25
GAIL India recorded a 77.54% rise in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25

How much was GAIL's revenue and net profit?

The gas giant recorded a consolidated net profit of 3,183.35 crore, a gain of 77.54% or 1,390.36 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which was at 1,792.99 crore.

Also Read: Manu Bhaker's manager to send legal notice to brands making congratulatory ads without sponsoring her: Report

GAIL's revenue grew to 34,821.89 crore, compared to 32,848.78 crore in Q1 2023-24. This was an increase of 6% or 1,973.11 crore.

The company's total income increased by 6.18% or 2,041.65 crore to 35,042.44 crore, compared to 33,000.79 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

How much were GAIL's expenses?

GAIL India's total expenses increased marginally by 0.95% or 297.57 crore to 31,392.82 crore, compared to 31,095.25 crore in Q1 2023-24.

Cost of materials consumed fell by 25.66% or 493.62 crore to 1,429.98 crore compared to 1,923.60 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Also Read: Russian-origin CEO of Telegram claims he has over '100 biological kids’, reveals how

Depreciation and amortization expenses fell by 59.66% or 430.54 crore to 1,152.19 crore, from 721.65 prior.

Inventory addition fell by 39.59% or 266.71 crore to 406.93 crore from 673.64 crore during the first quarter of the previous year.

How did GAIL India's shares perform?

GAIL India's shares were up 0.75% or by 1.75 points, closing at 233.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the trading session on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / GAIL India Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit skyrockets 77.54%, revenue up 6%
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On