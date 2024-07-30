GAIL India Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit skyrockets 77.54%, revenue up 6%
GAIL India recorded a 77.54% rise in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25
GAIL (India) Ltd has announced its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
How much was GAIL's revenue and net profit?
The gas giant recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹3,183.35 crore, a gain of 77.54% or ₹1,390.36 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which was at ₹1,792.99 crore.
GAIL's revenue grew to ₹34,821.89 crore, compared to ₹32,848.78 crore in Q1 2023-24. This was an increase of 6% or ₹1,973.11 crore.
The company's total income increased by 6.18% or ₹2,041.65 crore to ₹35,042.44 crore, compared to ₹33,000.79 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.
How much were GAIL's expenses?
GAIL India's total expenses increased marginally by 0.95% or ₹297.57 crore to ₹31,392.82 crore, compared to ₹31,095.25 crore in Q1 2023-24.
Cost of materials consumed fell by 25.66% or ₹493.62 crore to ₹1,429.98 crore compared to ₹1,923.60 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Depreciation and amortization expenses fell by 59.66% or ₹430.54 crore to ₹1,152.19 crore, from ₹721.65 prior.
Inventory addition fell by 39.59% or ₹266.71 crore to ₹406.93 crore from ₹673.64 crore during the first quarter of the previous year.
How did GAIL India's shares perform?
GAIL India's shares were up 0.75% or by 1.75 points, closing at ₹233.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the trading session on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
