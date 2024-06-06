GitHub's Thomas Dohmke shares pic from Bengaluru trip with a ‘fair warning’

Thomas Dohmke, CEO of Microsoft-owned GitHub, shared a picture of from Bengaluru during his 2008 visit as he is currently in India to attend a conference. Sharing the photo on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Although this is my first visit as GitHub CEO in India, this is not my first time here. I love this country. This is me in 2008, in Bengaluru — I haven’t aged at all.” Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, shared a picture of from Bengaluru during his 2008 visit.

He added, “India is at the nexus of monumental economic opportunity, as it is set to become the world’s largest developer community at the exact point in time the age of AI is taking off. More from me on this soon. Fair warning: I’ll be posting a lot this week. Namaste, India!”

Thomas Dohmke is set to attend GitHub Constellation 2024 on June 12 in Bengaluru- a developer conference focussed on the Indian developer community.

GitHub has fired about 85 percent of its workforce in India in layoffs that also impacted its entire engineering team responsible for building GitHub for the world. The company said that the move was part of a reorganisation plan to realign their workforce.

Users responded to Thomas Dohmke's post and welcomes him to India with one saying, “A big welcome to Mr. Thomas from a githubber. The climate is ripe for a hot-n-fresh filter coffee.”

Another wrote, “Since 2008 we have matured manifolds and many other cities challenging Bangaluru when it comes to #DevOps community. Do travel to Kolkata, Pune, Trivandrum, Mysore, Patna, Ranchi, Ahemdabad, Surat, Jaipur, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cochin, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Indore, Bhopal, Guwahati, Gangtok, Itanagar, Lucknow, Jammu to name a few… hope you have packed well and Best wishes to you for your travels!”