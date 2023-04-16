Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on April 16: Check rates in your city today

Gold and silver prices on April 16: Check rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 16, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: The price of 24 carat gold also witnessed a decline on Sunday. One gram of 24-carat gold is priced at ₹6,104.

The price of gold dropped on Sunday, with the cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold declining to 5,595 from yesterday’s 5,665, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the price of 8 grams of 22 carat gold also decreased to 44,760 from the previous figure of 45,320, marking a price difference of 560, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold is available at 55,950 .

On Sunady, the price of 10 grams of gold was decreased by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>700 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,950.(Istock)
On Sunady, the price of 10 grams of gold was decreased by 700 to 55,950.(Istock)

The price of 24 carat gold also witnessed a decline on Sunday. One gram of 24-carat gold is priced at 6,104 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,832 and 61,040 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 6,10,400.

Meanwhile, silver prices in India also recorded a marginal drop on Sunday. A gram of silver is now costing at 78.50 compared to 79.60 on Saturday. Similarly, price of eight grams of silver stood at 628, with a decrease of 8.80. 10 grams of silver is available at 785 while one kg of silver will cost 78,500, with a drop of 1,100 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI56,100785
MUMBAI55,950785
KOLKATA55,950785
CHENNAI56,500815
BENGALURU56,000815

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

The term 'carat' is used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. While, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc.

