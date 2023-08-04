Gold and silver prices on August 4: Check latest rates in your city
Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,350 on Friday.
Gold prices in India showed no fluctuations, with a gram of 22-carat gold continuing to cost ₹5,495, as per the figures reported by Goodreturns. The eight grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹43,960 and ₹54,950, respectively. Similarly, the price of 100 grams of 22-carat gold remained steady at ₹5,49,500.
As for 24-carat gold, its price also remained stable compared to the previous day. Currently, 10 grams of 24-carat gold are priced at ₹59,950.
Additionally, the price of silver held steady on Friday, with one kilogram of silver still costing ₹75,300.
|CITY
|22 carat Gold (Rs/10 gram)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|Delhi
|55,350
|75,000
|Mumbai
|54,950
|75,000
|Chennai
|55,350
|78,500
|Kolkata
|54,950
|75,000
The gold prices in India are determined by reputed jewellers and are influenced by several factors. These include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government policies related to the precious metal. Moreover, international factors like global economic growth and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in shaping the prices of gold in the country.