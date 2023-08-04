Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on August 4: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on August 4: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 04, 2023 10:03 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,350 on Friday.

Gold prices in India showed no fluctuations, with a gram of 22-carat gold continuing to cost 5,495, as per the figures reported by Goodreturns. The eight grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at 43,960 and 54,950, respectively. Similarly, the price of 100 grams of 22-carat gold remained steady at 5,49,500.

People can buy 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K gold for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54,950 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54,9500, respectively.(REUTERS)
People can buy 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K gold for 54,950 and 54,9500, respectively.(REUTERS)

As for 24-carat gold, its price also remained stable compared to the previous day. Currently, 10 grams of 24-carat gold are priced at 59,950.

Additionally, the price of silver held steady on Friday, with one kilogram of silver still costing 75,300.

CITY22 carat Gold (Rs/10 gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
Delhi55,35075,000
Mumbai54,95075,000
Chennai55,35078,500
Kolkata54,95075,000

The gold prices in India are determined by reputed jewellers and are influenced by several factors. These include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government policies related to the precious metal. Moreover, international factors like global economic growth and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in shaping the prices of gold in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out