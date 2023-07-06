Gold and silver prices on July 6: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices in India saw a gain of ₹10 per 1 gram on Thursday. According to the website Goodreturns, which tracks prices of gold daily, one gram of 22-carat metal costs ₹5,425. On the other hand, one gram of 24-carat gold costs ₹5,916. Today Gold Price, Silver Price

In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,400 per 10 gms and ₹59,320 per 10 gms respectively. In India's financial capital Mumbai, 22K gold was priced at ₹54,250 per 10 gms while 24K gold cost ₹59,160 per 10 gms.

Silver rates advanced by ₹800 on Thursday nationally, with minor changes in major Indian cities. According to the Goodreturns website, one kilogram of silver cost ₹73,000.

City Gold 22-carat (Rs/ 10 gram) Silver (Rs/1 kg) Delhi 54,400 73,000 Mumbai 54,250 73,000 Chennai 54,600 75,800 Kolkata 54,250 73,000

In India, gold prices are determined by various factors including currency, international factors and government policies.

While, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price is also influenced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail