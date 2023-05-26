Gold and silver prices on May 26: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices further declined for a second consecutive day on Friday with a reduction of ₹150-160 on 10 grams of the metal. The cost of 10 grams of 22 Karat gold stood at 55,650 as compared to ₹55,800 on Thursday, while the same amount of 24 Karat of the metal costs ₹60,710 today. The price of 24 Karat gold in the country on Friday stood at ₹ 60,710.

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-Karat gold have declined by ₹16, ₹128, ₹160, and ₹1,600 respectively from Thursday.

Silver prices were also reduced by ₹1.50 as 10 grams of the metal cost ₹729 in the country as compared to yesterday's rate of ₹730.50.

Cities Gold (22K/10 gram) Silver (per 10 gram) Chennai ₹ 56,050 ₹ 762 Mumbai ₹ 55,650 ₹ 729 Delhi ₹ 55,800 ₹ 729 Kolkata ₹ 55,650 ₹ 729 Bengaluru ₹ 55,700 ₹ 762 Hyderabad ₹ 55,650 ₹ 762 Pune ₹ 55,650 ₹ 729 Vadodara ₹ 55,700 ₹ 729

Gold prices in India are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

