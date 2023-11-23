Gold and silver prices on November 23: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold remained steady on Thursday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,685 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹45,480 and ₹56,850 respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at ₹5,68,500. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹6,202 per gram. Gold, silver rates today.(HT File Photo)

Silver price maintained the same trend with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of ₹76,000.

City Gold(Rs/10grams) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai 57,300 79,000 Mumbai 56,850 76,000 Delhi 57,000 76,000 Kolkata 56,850 76,000

These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency valuesin various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON