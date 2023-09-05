News / Business / Gold and silver prices on September 5: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on September 5: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Sep 05, 2023 10:34 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,450 in Delhi on Tuesday.

The price of gold saw a moderate decline on Tuesday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at 5,515 per gram compared to the day earlier of 5,530. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at 44,120 and 55,150, respectively. Notably, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold remained consistent at 5,51,500. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at 6,016 per gram.

Gold, silver rates today(HT File Photo)

Silver price maintained stability, with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of 76,200.

CityGold (Rs/10 gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
New Delhi55,45076,200
Mumbai55,15076,200
Kolkata55,15076,200
Chennai55,45079,000

These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

