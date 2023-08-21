Gold and silver prices on August 21: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices in India remained unchanged on Monday, with the cost of 22-carat gold at ₹5,410 per gram and 24-carat gold at ₹5,902 per gram, as For larger quantities, 8 grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold were priced at ₹43,280 and ₹54,100, respectively, and for 24-carat gold, the prices stood at ₹47,216 and ₹59,020. The price of silver per gram is ₹73.30, and for one kilogram, it stood at ₹73,300. Check the prices of 24-carat gold and silver in your metropolitan city as of Monday here: Check the rates gold and silver prices in your metropolitan city as of Monday.(HT File Photo)

City Gold (Rs/10gram) Silver (Rs/kg) Delhi 59,170 73,300 Mumbai 59,020 73,300 Chennai 59,450 76,500 Bengaluru 59,020 72,500 Kolkata 59,020 73,300

The differences in gold and siprices on day-to-day basis depends on the various factors such as global demand for gold, currency valuations across different nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to gold trade contribute to these shifts. However, the price change will also depend on insights from reputable jewellers.

Moreover, global events like the health of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

