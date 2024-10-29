Gold Rate Today 29-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today indicate a decrease in gold prices on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7996.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹490.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7331.3 per gram, down by ₹450.0. Gold silver image





In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.82%, while in the past month, it has decreased by -3.6%. The silver rate remains stable at ₹101000.0 per kg, with no change.





The gold rate in Delhi today is reported at ₹79963.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, on 28-10-2024, the price was ₹80463.0 for 10 grams, and on 23-10-2024, it was ₹79803.0 for 10 grams.





In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹79811.0 for 10 grams, showing a decrease from ₹80311.0 on 28-10-2024, and a slight increase from ₹79651.0 on 23-10-2024.





Silver rates in Chennai today are recorded at ₹109600.0 per kg, which is a minor decrease from ₹109700.0 on 28-10-2024 and a decline from ₹112800.0 on 23-10-2024.





The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹79817.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹80317.0 on 28-10-2024, and slightly above ₹79657.0 on 23-10-2024.





In Mumbai, silver is priced at ₹100300.0 per kg today, a decrease from ₹100400.0 on 28-10-2024 and a drop from ₹104500.0 on 23-10-2024.





In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹79815.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹80315.0 on 28-10-2024, and stable compared to ₹79655.0 on 23-10-2024.





Silver in Kolkata is priced at ₹101800.0 per kg today, which is a decrease from ₹101900.0 on 28-10-2024 and a decline from ₹106000.0 on 23-10-2024.





At the time of publishing, the gold futures for December 2024 on MCX were trading at ₹78845.0 per 10 grams, with a minor increase of ₹0.355. Meanwhile, the silver futures for March 2025 were trading at ₹100222.0 per kg, up by ₹0.413.





The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies. Additionally, international influences such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.