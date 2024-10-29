Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 29-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 29, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79963.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 101000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today indicate a decrease in gold prices on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7996.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 490.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7331.3 per gram, down by 450.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.82%, while in the past month, it has decreased by -3.6%. The silver rate remains stable at 101000.0 per kg, with no change.



The gold rate in Delhi today is reported at 79963.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, on 28-10-2024, the price was 80463.0 for 10 grams, and on 23-10-2024, it was 79803.0 for 10 grams.



In Chennai, the gold rate today is 79811.0 for 10 grams, showing a decrease from 80311.0 on 28-10-2024, and a slight increase from 79651.0 on 23-10-2024.



Silver rates in Chennai today are recorded at 109600.0 per kg, which is a minor decrease from 109700.0 on 28-10-2024 and a decline from 112800.0 on 23-10-2024.



The gold rate in Mumbai today is 79817.0 for 10 grams, down from 80317.0 on 28-10-2024, and slightly above 79657.0 on 23-10-2024.



In Mumbai, silver is priced at 100300.0 per kg today, a decrease from 100400.0 on 28-10-2024 and a drop from 104500.0 on 23-10-2024.



In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 79815.0 for 10 grams, down from 80315.0 on 28-10-2024, and stable compared to 79655.0 on 23-10-2024.



Silver in Kolkata is priced at 101800.0 per kg today, which is a decrease from 101900.0 on 28-10-2024 and a decline from 106000.0 on 23-10-2024.



At the time of publishing, the gold futures for December 2024 on MCX were trading at 78845.0 per 10 grams, with a minor increase of 0.355. Meanwhile, the silver futures for March 2025 were trading at 100222.0 per kg, up by 0.413.



The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies. Additionally, international influences such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
