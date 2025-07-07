Search
Gold rate today: Prices decline slightly in India | Check Citywise rates

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Gold rate today: In India, gold prices decline across major cities. On July 7, prices fell by ₹ 10 for 22 and 24 carat gold.

Gold prices in India declined slightly on Monday. The gold prices today, July 7, were at 98,993 for 24 carat gold and 90,763 for 22 carat gold for 10 grams each. 

Gold prices in international market declined after after Donald Trump signalled progress on multiple trade agreements. (Pixabay/representational image)
There was an overall decline of 10 in gold prices across all major cities.

Citywise gold prices today

Among the major cities the gold rate for 24 carat gold was the most in Delhi with 98,993, while it was the lowest in Bengaluru with the price of 98,835. In the metropolitan cities of Chennai and Mumbai, gold was priced at 98,841 and 98,847, respectively. Similarly in Kolkata the price was 98,845. Follow for live updates on gold prices.

City22K (per 10 grams)24K (per 10 grams)
DelhiRs. 90,763Rs. 98,993
MumbaiRs. 90,617Rs. 98,847
BengaluruRs. 90,605Rs. 98,835
KolkataRs. 90,615Rs. 98,845
PuneRs. 90,623Rs. 98,853
ChennaiRs. 90,611Rs. 98,841

For 22 carat gold, the rates declined by 10 for 10 grams of gold. Here also Delhi recorded the highest gold price with 90,763. Followed by Pune with 90,623 and Chennai had gold rate priced 90,611. In Kolkata, gold price was 90,615, while Bengaluru recorded the lowest price with 90,605.

Gold prices in international market fell amid US trade deal progress

Gold prices in the international market dropped on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled progress on multiple trade agreements and announced extended tariff reprieves for several countries. This led to the dampening demand for the safe-haven metal, leading to the reduction of gold prices. On July 7, spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to $3,314.21 per ounce and US gold futures were down 0.6 per cent to $3,322, reported Reuters.

The US is inching closer to finalising trade agreements in upcoming days, he said that the first letters on tariffs and trade deals will be sent to countries on Monday. In April this year, Trump announced a 10 per cent base tariff on most countries, with additional duties of up to 50 per cent. He later postponed the effective date for all but 10 per cent of those tariffs until July 9.

According to OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong, the impact of this on gold is that, this short-term reprieve is causing this weakness in the gold price right now.” Meanwhile, the spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $36.81 per ounce, platinum shed 0.8 per cent to $1,380.55 and palladium also lost 1 per cent at $1,123.31.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
