Gold and silver prices on June 25: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 25, 2023 11:49 AM IST

While gold prices remained unchanged, silver is cheaper from yesterday.

On Sunday, gold prices across the country are unchanged from yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold costs 5,425, while eight and 10 grams are available for 43,400 and 54,250 respectively. 100 grams of 22K of the metal, on the other hand, are priced at 5,42,500.

For 24K gold, meanwhile, customers must pay 5,918 to purchase one gram, 47,344 for 8 grams, 59,180 for 10 grams, and 5,91,800 for 100 grams.

It must be noted here that the rates mentioned above are without GST, TCS, and other levies. For exact rates, one must contact their local jeweller.

City22K Gold (per 10 grams)24K Gold (per 10 grams)
Ahmedabad 54,300 59,230
Bengaluru 54,250 59,180
Chennai 54,550 59,510
Delhi 54,400 59,330
Hyderabad 54,250 59,180
Kolkata 54,250 59,180
Mumbai 54,250 59,180

Silver prices on June 25

Silver is cheaper than yesterday, decreasing by 2 paise per gram from yesterday, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of the metal is priced at 70.90, eight grams at 567.20, 10 grams at 709, 100 grams at 7,090, and 1,000 grams at 70,900.

CitySilver (per 10 grams)
Ahmedabad 709
Bengaluru 702.50
Chennai 745
Delhi 709
Hyderabad 745
Kolkata 709
Mumbai 709
    HT News Desk

