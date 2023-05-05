Gold and silver prices on May 5: What are the latest rates in your city?

On Friday, the rates for both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are up marginally from yesterday's prices. According to the Goodreturns website, those planning to buy 1 gram of 22K gold must pay ₹5,701, up from ₹5,700 a day ago, a rise of Re 1. Similarly, for 8 gram of 22K gold, customers must pay ₹45,608 ( ₹45,600 on Thursday), ₹57,010 for 10 gram ( ₹57,000), and ₹5,70,100 ( ₹5,70,000) for 100 gram. Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, May 5, 2023.

For 24K of the metal, one must shell ₹6,219 ( ₹6,218 yesterday) for 1 gram, ₹49,752 ( ₹49,744) for 8 gram, ₹62,190 ( ₹62,180) for 10 gram, and ₹6,21,900 ( ₹6,21,800) for 100 gram.

Gold prices in major cities on May 5, 2023

City 22K Gold (per 10 gram) 24K Gold (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 57,060 ₹ 62,240 Bengaluru ₹ 57,060 ₹ 62,240 Chennai ₹ 57,510 ₹ 62,740 Delhi ₹ 57,160 ₹ 62,340 Hyderabad ₹ 57,010 ₹ 62,190 Kolkata ₹ 57,200 ₹ 62,400 Mumbai ₹ 57,010 ₹ 62,190

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without levies such as GST, TCS, and local taxes. To get the actual prices, therefore, one must reach out to a local jeweller.

Silver prices

Silver prices, on the other hand, are unchanged on Friday. This means that 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of the metal continue to be available for ₹77.10, ₹616.80, ₹771, and ₹7,710, respectively.

City Silver (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 771 Bengaluru ₹ 828 Chennai ₹ 828 Delhi ₹ 771 Hyderabad ₹ 828 Kolkata ₹ 771 Mumbai ₹ 771

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON