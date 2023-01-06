Home / Business / ‘Grateful for contribution, but right thing to do’: Vimeo to layoff 11% employees

'Grateful for contribution, but right thing to do': Vimeo to layoff 11% employees

Published on Jan 06, 2023 08:59 PM IST

The majority of those being terminated are from sales and R&D departments, according to CEO Anjali Sud.

Logo of Vimeo (Twitter/Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In a fresh round of layoffs at Vimeo, as many as 11% of its existing workforce will lose their jobs, the company has announced. CEO Anjali Sud broke the news to the employees, and expressed her gratitude to those being let go, but also said it was the ‘right’ thing to do.

In July last year, the New York-headquartered firm slashed 6% of its staff.

Why the layoffs?

Sud wrote the reduction would help Vimeo achieve growth and profitability in a way that is way less dependent on the broader market and, therefore, put the company in ‘full control of our destiny.’

Who all will be impacted?

The majority of those impacted are from sales and R&D (research and development), Sud said, adding that this because these two departments make up the majority of the total employees.

As in the past, those leaving will be given financial and transition support, as well as a few enhancements, she added.

What next?

The rest of the team, the CEO said, is entering 2023 with more clarity and structural alignment than ever before. In future, work will only become more video-first, and the world needs easy and innovative solutions to communicate and connect better, according to Sud.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Story Saved
