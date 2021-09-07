Gujarat hikes dearness allowance for state govt employees by 11%

The Gujarat government has approved a hike of 11 per cent in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1, news agency PTI has reported quoting deputy chief minister Nitin Patel. The rise, which was authorised on Monday, takes the overall DA rate to 28 per cent, up from the existing rate of 17 per cent of the basic salary.

“The new DA rate approved by the Gujarat government is at par with that being provided by the Union government to its employees and pensioners. The Centre had, in July, raised the dearness allowance for its employees from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. Since we usually follow central DA rates, and make revisions accordingly, it was decided to raise the rate from 17 per cent to 28 per cent,” Patel said. He added that the move will benefit as many as 9.61 lakh people employed under the state government, as well as 4.5 lakh pensioners who are covered under the 7th Pay Commission.

The hike will come at a cost of ₹378 crore per month to the state exchequer, Patel further said. “The new DA will reflect in salary for the month of September. Arrears for July will be paid in October, while those for August will be made in January next year,” he said.