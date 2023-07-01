Post HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, these are India's top 10 banks | List

The merger of HDFC Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp has created the world's fourth-largest bank, overtaking behemoths such as HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc. The merger has also shifted the standings at home, with HDFC Bank taking the top place, leaving behind its counterparts State Bank of India and ICICI Bank. On 1 July, HDFC Bank took over the housing finance company in one of the largest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals of all time. (MINT_PRINT)

Top 10 Banks in India

Here is a table representing banks ranking based on their market capitalization, as reported by Hindustan Times sister publication Live Mint.

Rank Bank Mcap ( ₹crore)

1 HDFC Bank (post-merger) 14,12,055.5

2 ICICI Bank Ltd 6,53,704.04

3 State Bank of India 5,11,201.77

4 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 3,66,967.55

5 Axis Bank Ltd 3,04,211.88

6 Indusind Bank Ltd 1,06,707.03

7 Bank of Baroda 98,436.88

8 IDBI Bank Ltd 59,482.29

9 Punjab National Bank 56,882.91

10 Canara Bank 54,750.45

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger

The HDFC bank entity has around 120 million customers. The huge customer base surpasses the population of countries like Germany. Its branch network will also increase to over 8,300. The entity will have more than 1,77,000 employees as all the HDFC staff below 60 years of age will be absorbed.

The new bank will rank fourth in equity market capitalisation, only behind JP Morgan Chase & Co., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of America Corp. The homegrown Indian bank will provide a new challenge to the largest American and Chinese lenders.

