Hero MotoCorp announced that it would "make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of select motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, 2024." Customers look at a Hero MotoCorp Karizma motorbike at a Hero MotoCorp showroom.(Reuters)

The price revision will be up to ₹1,500, the company said in a BSE filing, adding that the exact quantum of increase would vary by specific model and market.

The revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of higher input costs, the company said.

Following the announcement, Hero MotoCorp shares turned positive and rose 0.38 per cent to hit a day high of ₹5,472.35.