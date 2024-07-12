Himachal Pradesh announces mandatory scrapping of 15-year old vehicles

The Himachal Pradesh government announced plans to scrap vehicles that are 15 years old. The state government will collaborate with the the transport department to establish 12 scrap centers, one in each district of the state. File photo of old and discarded vehicles at a scrapyard. Himachal Pradesh government will collaborate with the the transport department to establish 12 scrap centers, one in each district of the state.

When will the new scrappage policy be implemented in Himachal Pradesh?

The new policy is likely to be implemented starting in October this year.

What changes under the new policy?

Under this new policy, no spare parts from scrapped vehicles will be eligible for reuse. In addition to this, comprehensive records of scrapped vehicles will be maintained in order to ensure transparency and compliance. Through the new policy, the government aims to prevent continued use of parts from old vehicles which often re-enter the market through mechanics. This undermines government’s efforts to eliminate outdated and potentially hazardous vehicles from the roads.

Himachal Pradesh Transport department director DC Negi said, “15-year-old vehicles will be scrapped not only in Himachal Pradesh but across the country. The Registration Certificates (RC) of these vehicles are being cancelled in the state. We are in the process of opening scrap centers, and the tender process for this is currently underway. Those who have applied to open scrap centers will soon have their applications reviewed, and work will be allotted to the selected firms.”

What else has Himachal Pradesh government announced?

To incentivize scrapping of old vehicles, the Himachal Pradesh government announced discount on the registration of new vehicles. Those who scrap non-commercial vehicles under the new policy will receive a 25 per cent discount on the registration of their new vehicle and in case of commercial vehicles, this discount will be up to 50 per cent.