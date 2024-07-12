Bank holiday on July 13: Are banks open or closed this Saturday?

Banks are closed in India every month on the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays, national and regional holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India. Bank customers must make sure that their bank related work is not hampered on these bank holiday days owing to which they must see if bank branches are open on specific day or not before visiting. Bank holidays have been designated by the RBI into the following groups: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Bank holiday on July 13: Banks will be closed on Beh Dienkhlam, MHIP Day, Kang (Rathajatra), Drukpa Tshe-zi, Harela, Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day in the month of July.

Is it a bank holiday on July 13?

Yes, it is a bank holiday on July 13 as it is the second Saturday of the month.

Bank holidays in July

Banks will be closed on Beh Dienkhlam, MHIP Day, Kang (Rathajatra), Drukpa Tshe-zi, Harela, Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day in the month of July.

July 16- Banks will be closed in Uttarakhand for Harela.

July 17- Banks will be closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, MP, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, New Delhi, Patna, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

Can you use net banking on bank holidays?

Yes, even when bank branches are closed for customers to visit, you can still use online banking mode. When bank branches are shut, you can use the Internet, mobile applications, and ATMs. Although, in case you need assistance from bank staff, you will not be able to do so in case of a banking holiday. For this, you will have to prepare for in-person visits as per the state-specific holiday list.