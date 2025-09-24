Hindenburg report wasn't just an attack on Adani Group, Gautam Adani claims

Hindenburg Research didn't just target Adani Group but India Inc. as a whole, Gautam Adani said on Wednesday. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. (Adani Group/ANI Video Grab)

“The report was not merely a critique of your Adani Group. It was a direct challenge to the audacity of Indian enterprises to dream on a global scale,” the billionaire founder of the ports-to-power conglomerate said in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

"For your Adani Group, it marked the beginning of a test that pushed every dimension of our resilience. It questioned our governance, our purpose and even the very idea that Indian companies could dare lead the world in scale and ambition.

“With SEBI’s clear and final word, truth has prevailed or like we had always said ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (truth alone will prevail). What was meant to weaken us has instead strengthened the very core of our foundations.”

