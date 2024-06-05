Ice cream and beverage demand skyrockets amid heatwave

Companies manufacturing ice creams, beverages, and other hydrating products have witnessed a steady rise in demand in several parts of the country amid the ongoing prolonged spell of heat wave, PTI reported. Firefighters enjoying ice cream during a break in Shimla, Himachal. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Anticipating the surge, companies like 7UP, Nimbooz, Pepsi, Slice, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and Sting kept inventory ready and are ensuring that the products are available for consumers across retail platforms, including e-commerce, according to the PTI report.

"With a steady rise in demand, we expect to remain bullish in our sparkling, hydration and juice segments," a Coca-Cola India spokesperson told PTI.

Havmor Ice Cream, now part of South Korean confectionery company LOTTE Wellfood Co, said it has increased production as the demand for the year has surpassed last year's.

"Last year, we witnessed one of the warmest summers, and this year, it has surpassed with highest temperature recorded," Havmor Ice Cream Managing Director Komal Anand told PTI, expecting the momentum to continue. “To cater to the growing demand, we have increased the production capacity in the existing factories and will be ready to service more demand through our upcoming factory in Pune starting July- August 2024.”

FMCG maker Dabur India, which is present in the beverage segment with Real brand juice and glucose portfolio, is also witnessing growing demand.

"With the heatwave conditions intensifying across the east, north, and central India, we are witnessing growing demand for our summer-centric products, particularly the glucose portfolio. We have already built inventory for the same, both at the retail and stockist end, to meet this growing demand," said Dabur India Sales Head Anshul Gupta to PTI. Recognising this need, Dabur has expanded its glucose portfolio and entered the ready-to-drink glucose category.