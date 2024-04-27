ICICI Bank reports 17 per cent rise in Q4 net profit to 10,708 crore

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported its net profit at ₹10,707 crore in the fourth quarter ending on March 31, Reuters reported. It was a 17 percent increase in the net profit from ₹9,122 crore in the same period a year earlier.



The result exceeded analysts' average estimate of 10,305 crore rupees, according to LSEG data. The bank's net interest income for the fourth quarter stood at ₹19,093 crore rupees.



The core net interest income of the private lender increased 8.1 per cent to ₹19,093 crore on a 16.8 per cent growth in loans and a marginal compression in net interest margin to 4.40 per cent. ICICI Bank on Saturday reported its net profit at ₹ 10,707 crore in the fourth quarter ending on March 31(REUTERS)

The non-interest income, excluding the performance of the treasury, came at ₹5,930 crore, 15.7 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

The provisions more than halved to ₹718 crore for the reporting quarter, as per the exchange filing by the lender, PTI reported.