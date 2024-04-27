 ICICI Bank reports 17 per cent rise in Q4 net profit to ₹10,708 crore - Hindustan Times
ICICI Bank reports 17 per cent rise in Q4 net profit to 10,708 crore

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2024 04:29 PM IST

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported its net profit at ₹10,707 crore in the fourth quarter ending on March 31

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported its net profit at 10,707 crore in the fourth quarter ending on March 31, Reuters reported. It was a 17 percent increase in the net profit from 9,122 crore in the same period a year earlier.

The result exceeded analysts' average estimate of 10,305 crore rupees, according to LSEG data. The bank's net interest income for the fourth quarter stood at 19,093 crore rupees.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank Q4 standalone net profit rises to 452 crore

The core net interest income of the private lender increased 8.1 per cent to 19,093 crore on a 16.8 per cent growth in loans and a marginal compression in net interest margin to 4.40 per cent.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported its net profit at ₹10,707 crore in the fourth quarter ending on March 31(REUTERS)
ICICI Bank on Saturday reported its net profit at 10,707 crore in the fourth quarter ending on March 31(REUTERS)

The non-interest income, excluding the performance of the treasury, came at 5,930 crore, 15.7 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

The provisions more than halved to 718 crore for the reporting quarter, as per the exchange filing by the lender, PTI reported.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / ICICI Bank reports 17 per cent rise in Q4 net profit to 10,708 crore
