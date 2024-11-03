In Amazon’s Diwali sale, premium products dominate—Guess the top choices

The Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2024 saw a strong demand for premium products across various categories, with top-selling items in TVs, smartphones, large appliances, and fashion, according to Amazon India vice president Saurabh Srivastava. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sees surge in demand for premium products.

He pointed towards the trend of “premiumisation,” with customers increasingly opting for higher-end products.

Apple iPad sales surged by 10 times

Notably, Apple iPad sales surged by 10 times, and Samsung tablets grew fivefold compared to last year, reflecting a major shift in consumer preference toward high-quality devices.

In the television segment, large-screen TVs accounted for nearly 30 per cent of total sales, marking a 10-times increase in demand over the previous year. Samsung, Xiaomi, and Sony emerged as the top choices for customers.

Premium large appliances, such s front-load washing machines, side-by-side refrigerators, and high-capacity air conditioners, experienced a 30 per cent year-on-year growth in sales, with more consumers opting for advanced models.

The fashion and beauty category recorded a 400 per cent increase in sales of premium products, including luxury watches, fragrances, handbags, Korean beauty items, and jewelry. This trend extended beyond metro areas, with over 85 per cent of customers coming from non-metro cities.

The AGIF 2024 sale also saw a 20 per cent increase in customer traffic compared to the same period last year, setting a record 140 crore visits to the platform. The number of business-to-business (B2B) customers grew by 50 per cent year-on-year, as new users joined Amazon Business. Notably, the number of sellers achieving over ₹1 crore in sales rose by more than 70 per cent compared to last year.

Amazon’s delivery network saw enhanced capabilities during the sale, fulfilling over 3 crore products for Prime members on the same or next day, marking a 26 per cent rise from last year. Additionally, Prime customers from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities accounted for 70 per cent of overall Prime orders, up from 60 per cent in 2023, further demonstrating the reach and appeal of premium products across all regions.