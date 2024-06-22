 India discusses purchase of 12 used Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft from Qatar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India discusses purchase of 12 used Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft from Qatar

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 22, 2024 04:01 PM IST

Qatar is offering the 12 Mirage-2000-5 aircraft for about ₹5,000 crore, but India is keen to get the aircraft for flying operations at a more reasonable price

India is in discussions to buy 12 second-hand Mirage-2000-5 fighter jets from Qatar, ANI reported.

A Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft taking off (PTI)
A Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft taking off (PTI)

The discussions were held in the national capital. A presentation was made to Indian officials on the current state of the 12 Mirage-2000 aircraft, defence sources told ANI.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The aircraft are in a very good condition and have a lot of life left in them, they said.

Also Read | Govt to buy 156 light combat helicopters from HAL at 50k-cr

Why the deal?

India is considering the proposal keeping in mind the compatibility of their aircraft with the Indian Mirage-2000 aircraft fleet, which is more advanced than the aircraft on offer, the defence sources told ANI.

The engines of both Indian and Qatari aircraft are the same and it would be easier for the service to maintain them if India decides to go for them, the ANI report read.

Qatar is offering the 12 aircraft for around 5,000 crore, but India is keen to get the aircraft at a more reasonable price, according to the report.

The Qatari aircraft are being offered along with missiles and additional engines for flying operations, the report read.

Also Read | International Yoga Day: Indian armed forces perform yoga on mountains, warships | Watch

The purpose

The officials clarified that the aircraft are planned to be used for flying operations and not for being used for spares and maintenance requirements.

This is because the Indian Air Force received a significant number of spares and equipment in a second-hand deal from a French vendor during the Covid period, according to the report.

Also Read | Indian Defence Estates Service officer booked by CBI for misconduct

The Indian Air Force's fleet

The Qatari deal will help the Indian Air Force to take the number of Mirages in its fleet to 60, according to the report.

The Mirage fleet with Gwalior as its home base has been the mainstay of the Indian Air Force and has helped the force carry out major operations like the Kargil war and Balakot air strikes, and has been actively involved along the LAC with China on the northern frontier, ANI wrote.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / India discusses purchase of 12 used Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft from Qatar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On