IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / India needs post-harvest revolution or food processing revolution: PM Modi
PM Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace.
PM Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace.
business

India needs post-harvest revolution or food processing revolution: PM Modi

PM Modi, while addressing a webinar on budget provisions for the farm sector, highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the financial document for the next fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:09 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed it is time to expand the agriculture sector to “a global market for processed food” and said India needs a post-harvest or food processing revolution. The Prime Minister said his government is initiating steps to integrate the country's agricultural produce into the global processed foods market.

PM Modi, while addressing a webinar on budget provisions for the farm sector, highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the financial document for the next fiscal year, including increasing the target of agriculture credit to 16.5 lakh crore from 15 lakh crore in the current financial year. "We have made reforms and started production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes worth 11,000 crore which will help the agro-industries. Ready to eat, ready to cook, seafood and several other items are being promoted," he said.

Also read | PSBs plan 70,000 crore fund to boost agri sector

Modi also said the government has taken various decisions for the benefit of 12 crore small and marginal farmers, who he said would become the driving force of the rural economy. "It is the need of the hour to ensure farmers' produce get as many options in the market as possible. We have to integrate our agricultural produce into the global processed foods market," PM Modi said. "India of 21st century needs post-harvest or food processing revolution and value addition amid increasing agriculture production. It would have been good for the country had this been done two to three decades ago,” he added.

Also read | 5 top-performing states under PM-Kisan scheme

Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace and that participation of farmers as well as public-private partnerships need to be increased to bring about the food processing revolution. The Prime Minister said that the public sector has mainly contributed towards research and development in the agriculture sector and that the time has come to increase its participation. “It should not be limited to just seeds, but a holistic scientific ecosystem associated with one crop, the entire cycle,” he said.

He also stressed that farmers should be given alternatives so that they are limited to growing just wheat and paddy. He also talked about the need to encourage agricultural startups, saying they have performed well during the pandemic. The Prime Minister also emphasised establishing a network for soil testing at the village level and also on the accessibility of technology for farmers. "We must also focus on helping the smallest farmers with modern technology."

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi india budget
Close
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
business

LPG cylinder prices hiked for fourth time in a month. Check latest rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The rates were earlier revised by 25 on February 4, 50 on February 15 and then again by 25 on February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, (Reuters)
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, (Reuters)
business

Amazon quiz: Answer these 5 questions and win 10k Amazon Pay balance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The quiz began at 8am and will end at 12pm on Monday after which the winner list will be declared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Auction house Christie's has just launched its first-ever sale of digital art – a collage of 5,000 pictures, also by Beeple – which exists solely as an NFT. Reuters. (via REUTERS)
Auction house Christie's has just launched its first-ever sale of digital art – a collage of 5,000 pictures, also by Beeple – which exists solely as an NFT. Reuters. (via REUTERS)
business

A 10-second video clip authenticated by blockchain sold for $6.6 million

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • The video by digital artist Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, was authenticated by blockchain, which serves as a digital signature to certify who owns it and that it is the original work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
business

HDFC Securities briefly pause trading on NSE, operations back to normal

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Both Indian bourses - NSE and its rival BSE Ltd - issued statements saying their systems were working normally after some investors complained about the issue on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace.
PM Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace.
business

India needs post-harvest revolution or food processing revolution: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:09 PM IST
PM Modi, while addressing a webinar on budget provisions for the farm sector, highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the financial document for the next fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
If the demand for the dollar increases, then the price of gold will come under pressure. (Bloomberg)
If the demand for the dollar increases, then the price of gold will come under pressure. (Bloomberg)
business

Gold prices fall by over 11,000. Is it safe to invest in the yellow metal?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:43 AM IST
The fall in prices of gold and silver has left investors wondering whether they should invest in the precious metals or sell or hold what they have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex soars 890.59 points, currently at 49,990.58. Nifty at 14,784.50, up by 255.35 points.
Sensex soars 890.59 points, currently at 49,990.58. Nifty at 14,784.50, up by 255.35 points.
business

Sensex climbs 890 points to near 50,000-level; Nifty up 250 points to top 14,700

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:43 AM IST
According to analysts, the high-frequency indicators were pointing towards the fact that the domestic economy is slowly entering the recovery path.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks at a FEMA Covid-19 mass vaccination site at NRG Stadium, Friday(AP Photo)
President Joe Biden speaks at a FEMA Covid-19 mass vaccination site at NRG Stadium, Friday(AP Photo)
business

President Biden defends Amazon workers' right to unionize

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • "Unions lift up workers, both union and non-union, but especially Black and Brown workers," Joe Biden said in a video uploaded on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo )
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo )
business

Sensex surges over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,680

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:58 AM IST
The Sensex rally was driven by gains across the board as 27 constituents were trading in the green.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heathrow has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic since it relies on long-haul markets that have been all-but wiped out. February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files(REUTERS)
Heathrow has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic since it relies on long-haul markets that have been all-but wiped out. February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files(REUTERS)
business

Heathrow imposes passenger charges to cover pandemic costs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • The tariff is permitted by the UK’s aviation regulator under a protocol that allows the hub to cover costs for utilities, baggage and check-in services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Domestic soyabean prices are currently selling 10% above minimum support prices, Agrawal said, aided by brisk exports. (AFP)
Domestic soyabean prices are currently selling 10% above minimum support prices, Agrawal said, aided by brisk exports. (AFP)
business

Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:28 AM IST
The FAO’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 113.3 points in January 2021, 4.7 points ( or 4.3%) higher than in December 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
RIL first invested in SkyTran in October 2018, taking a 12.7% stake in the company.(Reuters file photo)
RIL first invested in SkyTran in October 2018, taking a 12.7% stake in the company.(Reuters file photo)
business

Reliance arm raises stake in transportation firm SkyTran

By Kalpana Pathak, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, raised its holding in SkyTran to 54.46% from 26.3% on a fully diluted basis for $26.76 million, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The suggestions made to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade are largely on digitisation and call for compliance burdens to be eased for MSMEs.(AP file photo. Representative image)
The suggestions made to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade are largely on digitisation and call for compliance burdens to be eased for MSMEs.(AP file photo. Representative image)
business

E-commerce seeks a slot in India’s trade basket

By Tarush Bhalla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Several e-commerce firms, including Amazon India, Walmart Inc., eBay, PayPal and industry bodies Ficci and CII have sent recommendations for export promotion in the new policy. The Foreign Trade Policy 2021, being formulated, is likely to come into effect on April 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019-20, ground-level credit flow to the agriculture sector reached <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.68 lakh crore, 8.8% above the previous year, according to data from Nabard.
In 2019-20, ground-level credit flow to the agriculture sector reached 13.68 lakh crore, 8.8% above the previous year, according to data from Nabard.
business

PSBs plan 70,000 crores fund to boost agri sector

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The banks proposed raising an initial corpus of 70,000 crore over the next three years for the fund, which will be structured on the lines of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, Indian shares plunged nearly 4%, their sharpest drop in 10 months, as a spike in US government bond yields walloped stocks worldwide.(MINT_PRINT)
On Friday, Indian shares plunged nearly 4%, their sharpest drop in 10 months, as a spike in US government bond yields walloped stocks worldwide.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Weak Q3 data likely to drag stocks further

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:10 AM IST
After two quarters of contraction, India’s real GDP grew 0.4% in the December quarter, but analysts said the lower-than-expected nominal GDP growth has heightened the threat of a sovereign downgrade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac