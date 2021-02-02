IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Indian exports grow by 5.4 per cent in Janaury 21
India sent $755 million more in exports to the US during the first half of this year as a result of the trade war waged by President Donald Trump against China, according to the trade arm of the UN.(Bloomberg)
India sent $755 million more in exports to the US during the first half of this year as a result of the trade war waged by President Donald Trump against China, according to the trade arm of the UN.(Bloomberg)
business

Indian exports grow by 5.4 per cent in Janaury 21

According to the Commerce Ministry, iron ore surged exponentially by 108.7 per cent YoY which is an increase of USD 274.6 million.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:56 PM IST

The overall exports of India grew by 5.4 per cent equivalent to USD 1.4 billion in January 2021 year-over-year (YoY), said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The highest growth in exports has been observed in the engineering goods which is 18.7 per cent YoY amounting to USD 1.2 billion. The export of engineering goods to South Africa increased by 550 per cent YoY (USD 489.9 million) while the export for such goods to the United States increased by 16.3 per cent YoY (USD 160.7 million).

The surge in the export of drugs and pharmaceutical products was of 16.4 per cent YoY amounting to USD 292.6 million. The increase in export of pharma products to South Africa is of 67.9 per cent YoY (USD 33.1 million).

According to the Commerce Ministry, iron ore surged exponentially by 108.7 per cent YoY which is an increase of USD 274.6 million.

When it comes to overall imports, there has been an increase of USD 842 million during January 2021 which is just 2 per cent growth from January 2020. The overall imports plunged due to the sharp decline of imports of petroleum products by 27.7 per cent YoY which is a decrease of USD 3.6 billion.

Further, the imports of transport equipment also witnessed a negative trend with a decrease of 25.4 per cent YoY amounting to USD 561.9 million.

Putting together the export and import data, a narrow trade deficit by 3.6 per cent YoY which is equivalent to USD 545.3 has been observed for January 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian exports ministry of commerce
app
Close
Pedestrian walk past an HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India,(Bloomberg)
Pedestrian walk past an HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India,(Bloomberg)
business

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises to 5,724 crore in third quarter

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The corporation said that profit numbers for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020 are not comparable with that of the corresponding quarter/period of the previous year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Communications on messaging boards claim hedge funds have now become active on Reddit anonymously, attempting to drive them out of GameStop bets and into silver, but only after hedge funds had taken huge positions.(Reuters)
Communications on messaging boards claim hedge funds have now become active on Reddit anonymously, attempting to drive them out of GameStop bets and into silver, but only after hedge funds had taken huge positions.(Reuters)
business

Wall Street's GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Last week, there were messages on the Reddit forum WallStreet Bets and other places on social media encouraging small investors to buy silver. The metal shot up Monday, but many of the online investors said it wasn't them bidding up the price.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crude’s futures curve kept strengthening, suggesting the large stockpiles built up last year are shrinking fast and will continue to do so. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
Crude’s futures curve kept strengthening, suggesting the large stockpiles built up last year are shrinking fast and will continue to do so. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil rises past $54 aided by drop in dollar amid demand optimism

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Oil still faces a challenging short-term demand environment amid concern new virus variants will lead to more lockdowns and as vaccine rollouts don’t go as smoothly as anticipated in some countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The office building of Indigo Paints.(File Photo/Mint)
The office building of Indigo Paints.(File Photo/Mint)
business

Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Indigo Paints opened at 2,607.5 rupees ($35.71), a 75% premium to its issue price of 1,490 rupees, and rose to as much as 2,747 rupees, boosted by market euphoria following the federal budget on Monday, which included a proposal to extend a tax holiday for low-cost housing projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bonds sold off on the announcement, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising by five basis points on Tuesday to 6.11%, on top of Monday’s 13 basis points advance.(MINT_PRINT)
Bonds sold off on the announcement, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising by five basis points on Tuesday to 6.11%, on top of Monday’s 13 basis points advance.(MINT_PRINT)
business

RBI under pressure to tame yields after govt announces increased borrowing plan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:03 PM IST
India will borrow a gross 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) via bonds in the fiscal year beginning April, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday, higher than the 10.6 trillion rupees estimated in a Bloomberg survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The whole idea of saving is not new to older women in the Indian families.
The whole idea of saving is not new to older women in the Indian families.
business

Beyond wads of cash: Financial inclusion for older women in the family

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:01 PM IST
While the younger women are taking leaps towards breaking glass ceilings in various fields and are more dexterous in personal finance, the older women in Indian households are still far from the realms of financial inclusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The office building of Indigo Paints.(File Photo/Mint)
The office building of Indigo Paints.(File Photo/Mint)
business

Indigo Paints makes impressive market debut, shares zoom 75 per cent

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 AM IST
The second IPO of this year received a massive response from investors on the last day of subscription last month as the issue was subscribed 117 times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex(Bloomberg )
Sensex(Bloomberg )
business

Sensex jumps 700 points at open, above 49,000; Nifty tests 14,500

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Sensex jumps 700 points at open, above 49,000; Nifty tests 14,500.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nokia has been the biggest gainer in Europe last week(Bloomberg File Photo)
Nokia has been the biggest gainer in Europe last week(Bloomberg File Photo)
business

As Nokia stock rallies, here's all you need to know about it

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:52 AM IST
The volatility, triggered by the so-called "Reddit rally", saw gains made by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and other favourites evaporate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Factories also saw a moderation in export orders. Despite the cool off in orders, factories increased hiring last month.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Factories also saw a moderation in export orders. Despite the cool off in orders, factories increased hiring last month.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
business

US manufacturing sector slows; prices paid by factories highest since 2011

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:56 PM IST
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 58.7 last month from 60.5 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The social media giant has been waging a public fight against Apple's plan to ask iPhone users whether to allow apps to track them across other websites and apps. (Reuters)
The social media giant has been waging a public fight against Apple's plan to ask iPhone users whether to allow apps to track them across other websites and apps. (Reuters)
business

Facebook to prompt users about personalized ads ahead of Apple privacy changes

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The full-screen prompt will ask Facebook and Instagram users to allow their app and website activity to be used for personalized ads and to "support businesses that rely on ads to reach customers."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain has had one of the world's highest COVID-19 mortality rates, another factor seen as weighing on the economy.(Reuters file photo)
Britain has had one of the world's highest COVID-19 mortality rates, another factor seen as weighing on the economy.(Reuters file photo)
business

UK had biggest G7 Covid-19 economic hit, even with data differences: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Official figures have previously shown that Britain suffered the biggest drop in economic output - adjusted for inflation - in the G7 between the first and third quarters of 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Silver bars are stacked on a table in the safe deposit boxes room of the ProAurum gold house in Munich March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Silver bars are stacked on a table in the safe deposit boxes room of the ProAurum gold house in Munich March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Silver hits eight-year high as GameStop buying frenzy moves on

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Silver has gained nearly 19% since Thursday when posts began circulating on Reddit urging small investors to buy silver mining stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
business

Delhi HC ask if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The counsel for both, Amazon and Future Group, submitted that they would seek instructions and inform the court on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending.(PTI file photo)
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending.(PTI file photo)
budget

From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The industry leaders appreciated the finance minister’s focus on the various sectors of the economy, which has been battered the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP