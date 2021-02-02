Indian exports grow by 5.4 per cent in Janaury 21
The overall exports of India grew by 5.4 per cent equivalent to USD 1.4 billion in January 2021 year-over-year (YoY), said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The highest growth in exports has been observed in the engineering goods which is 18.7 per cent YoY amounting to USD 1.2 billion. The export of engineering goods to South Africa increased by 550 per cent YoY (USD 489.9 million) while the export for such goods to the United States increased by 16.3 per cent YoY (USD 160.7 million).
The surge in the export of drugs and pharmaceutical products was of 16.4 per cent YoY amounting to USD 292.6 million. The increase in export of pharma products to South Africa is of 67.9 per cent YoY (USD 33.1 million).
According to the Commerce Ministry, iron ore surged exponentially by 108.7 per cent YoY which is an increase of USD 274.6 million.
When it comes to overall imports, there has been an increase of USD 842 million during January 2021 which is just 2 per cent growth from January 2020. The overall imports plunged due to the sharp decline of imports of petroleum products by 27.7 per cent YoY which is a decrease of USD 3.6 billion.
Further, the imports of transport equipment also witnessed a negative trend with a decrease of 25.4 per cent YoY amounting to USD 561.9 million.
Putting together the export and import data, a narrow trade deficit by 3.6 per cent YoY which is equivalent to USD 545.3 has been observed for January 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises to ₹5,724 crore in third quarter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wall Street's GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil rises past $54 aided by drop in dollar amid demand optimism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI under pressure to tame yields after govt announces increased borrowing plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beyond wads of cash: Financial inclusion for older women in the family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indigo Paints makes impressive market debut, shares zoom 75 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps 700 points at open, above 49,000; Nifty tests 14,500
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Nokia stock rallies, here's all you need to know about it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US manufacturing sector slows; prices paid by factories highest since 2011
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to prompt users about personalized ads ahead of Apple privacy changes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK had biggest G7 Covid-19 economic hit, even with data differences: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Silver hits eight-year high as GameStop buying frenzy moves on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC ask if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox