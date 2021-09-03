Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Sep 03, 2021
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Sep 03, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Sep 03, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Sep 03, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Gold Price in India ( 47270) has decreased since yesterday( 47280). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( 47445.7) by 0.37%.

The Gold Price Today in India ( 47270) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Sep 03, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47080 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 33.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47270 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Sep 03, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.07% to 47080 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.1% or about 33.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.01% or 6.4 per kg to the price level of 63544 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47270) decreased by 33.0 from yesterday ( 47280), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 33.0 and value of 47080 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Sep 03, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 73.1 as compared to previous close of 73.0. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

