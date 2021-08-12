Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Aug 12, 2021
Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Aug 12, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Spot gold prices observed no change since yesterday( 46280) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( 46601.4).

Although the global gold price($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( 46280).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Aug 12, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46342 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 9.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46280 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Aug 12, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.02% to 46342 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.9% or about 9.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.29% or 182.4 per kg to the price level of 62897 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46280) had no change over yesterday ( 46280), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of 9.3 with value of 46342 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Aug 12, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 74.2 as compared to previous close of 74.3. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

