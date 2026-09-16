The chief education officer of Ramban district, Oneel Bhat, has suspended a government school teacher following allegations of harassment of a female student. Ramban teacher suspended over ‘harassment’ of girl student

According to an official order issued by Bhat on September 15, 2026, the accused teacher, identified as Raiz Ahmed, was posted at government high school, Harroge, in the Gool zone.

The action was taken under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, following an inquiry report submitted by a committee constituted on September 14 to look into the matter.

The order stated that the accused teacher has been placed under suspension with immediate effect following the alleged harassment of a student. During the suspension period, the teacher will remain attached to the government primary school, Bhatta, in Zone Khari.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to senior administration officials, including the director of school education, Jammu, the district development commissioner, Ramban, and relevant zonal education officers for necessary action and compliance.

The CEO said that the suspended teacher was deliberately attached to government primary school, Bhatta, where he would have to cover a hilly stretch of around 3 km on foot from the nearest road.

“The police will also hold an investigation, and if something adverse comes up against the suspended teacher, the law will take its course,” said Bhat.