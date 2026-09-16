IGP reviews Central Kashmir security, calls for tighter surveillance

Kashmir inspector general of police Sujit Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Central Kashmir and stressed the need to enhance counter-insurgency operations and strengthen checking and surveillance along inter-district borders. Kashmir inspector general of police Sujit Kumar further directed the officers to ensure that security arrangements remain dynamic and responsive to emerging threats.

The review comes after security forces killed a LeT militant in an encounter in the Ashdar area of Budgam in Central Kashmir on September 4.

A police spokesperson said that Kumar chaired a security review meeting at PCR Kashmir to assess the prevailing security situation and the preparedness of police personnel across the Central Kashmir Range.

The officers briefed the IGP Kashmir on the prevailing security situation in their respective areas of responsibility and apprised him of the security grid put in place to maintain peace, public order and a secure environment.

“During the meeting, Sujit Kumar reviewed the security grid and preparedness across the Central Kashmir Range, with particular focus on the deployment and operational readiness of personnel. IGP Kashmir stressed the need to enhance CI operations, area domination, intensify naka checking at vulnerable locations and strengthen checking and surveillance along inter-district borders,” the spokesperson said.

Kumar further directed the officers to ensure that security arrangements remain dynamic and responsive to emerging threats.

“Kumar emphasised the importance of regular assessment of security arrangements and timely strengthening of deployments wherever required, “ the statement said.