NSE, BSE special session today: 5 key changes to know before trading in stocks
NSE, BSE special session today: Stock markets to conduct special trading session to test disaster recovery preparedness
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced a special live trading session on May 18 for equity and equity derivative segments. This session have an intra-day switch from the primary site to the disaster recovery site. The goal is to test the preparedness of these segments in case of a major disruption or failure at the primary site.
What is stock market special session timings today?
1. Primary Session (Cash Market):
- Morning block deal window: 8:45 AM - 9:00 AM
- Pre-open session: 9:00 AM - 9:08 AM
- Trading session: 9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
ALSO READ- India’s ceramic hub concerned about US manufacturers seeking anti-dumping duty
2. Break:
- 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
3. Second Session (Disaster Recovery Site):
• Pre-open session: 11:15 AM - 11:23 AM
• Normal trading: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
• Post-close order closing/modifications: Until 1:00 PM
4. F&O Segment:
• Initial session: 9:15 AM - 10:00 AM (Primary site)
• Second session: 11:45 AM - 12:40 PM (Disaster recovery site)
ALSO READ- Reddit stock jumps after OpenAI partnership
BSE, NSE special session | 5 points
1. For stock market special trading sessions, all securities will have upper and lower circuit limits of 5%, including stocks traded in the F&O segment.
2. Securities with a 2% upper and lower circuit limit will maintain their 2% limit.
3. These circuit limits apply for the day and will carry over to the next session.
4. All futures contracts will have an operating range of 5%.
5. Unlike normal trading, stocks in the F&O segment and futures contracts will not have flexible price bands during this session; the circuit limit will not be relaxed if hit.
ALSO READ- Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh on how to 'build products that customers love'
How Sensex and Nifty performed on Friday
Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Friday, boosted by gains in major stocks like M&M, Reliance Industries, and ITC.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 253.31 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 73,917.03. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty advanced 62.25 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 22,466.10. This rise marked a rebound from early session lows.
M&M led the gains on the Sensex chart with a rise of 5.97 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Bank, ITC, and NTPC.
Conversely, TCS, HCL Tech, HUL, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, and Infosys were among the stocks that declined.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.