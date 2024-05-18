 NSE, BSE special session today: 5 key changes to know before trading in stocks - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NSE, BSE special session today: 5 key changes to know before trading in stocks

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2024 08:42 AM IST

NSE, BSE special session today: Stock markets to conduct special trading session to test disaster recovery preparedness

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced a special live trading session on May 18 for equity and equity derivative segments. This session have an intra-day switch from the primary site to the disaster recovery site. The goal is to test the preparedness of these segments in case of a major disruption or failure at the primary site.

A file photo of the BSE as Sensex soars over 1,800 points; currently at 48,172.85 after Union Budget 2021-22, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A file photo of the BSE as Sensex soars over 1,800 points; currently at 48,172.85 after Union Budget 2021-22, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

What is stock market special session timings today?

1. Primary Session (Cash Market):

- Morning block deal window: 8:45 AM - 9:00 AM

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

- Pre-open session: 9:00 AM - 9:08 AM

- Trading session: 9:15 AM - 10:00 AM

ALSO READ- India’s ceramic hub concerned about US manufacturers seeking anti-dumping duty

2. Break:

- 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM

3. Second Session (Disaster Recovery Site):

• Pre-open session: 11:15 AM - 11:23 AM

• Normal trading: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

• Post-close order closing/modifications: Until 1:00 PM

4. F&O Segment:

• Initial session: 9:15 AM - 10:00 AM (Primary site)

• Second session: 11:45 AM - 12:40 PM (Disaster recovery site)

ALSO READ- Reddit stock jumps after OpenAI partnership

BSE, NSE special session | 5 points

1. For stock market special trading sessions, all securities will have upper and lower circuit limits of 5%, including stocks traded in the F&O segment.

2. Securities with a 2% upper and lower circuit limit will maintain their 2% limit.

3. These circuit limits apply for the day and will carry over to the next session.

4. All futures contracts will have an operating range of 5%.

5. Unlike normal trading, stocks in the F&O segment and futures contracts will not have flexible price bands during this session; the circuit limit will not be relaxed if hit.

ALSO READ- Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh on how to 'build products that customers love'

How Sensex and Nifty performed on Friday

Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Friday, boosted by gains in major stocks like M&M, Reliance Industries, and ITC.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 253.31 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 73,917.03. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty advanced 62.25 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 22,466.10. This rise marked a rebound from early session lows.

M&M led the gains on the Sensex chart with a rise of 5.97 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Bank, ITC, and NTPC.

Conversely, TCS, HCL Tech, HUL, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, and Infosys were among the stocks that declined.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / NSE, BSE special session today: 5 key changes to know before trading in stocks

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On