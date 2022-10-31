Home / Business / India's April-Sept fiscal deficit touches $74.91 billion, says Centre: Report

Published on Oct 31, 2022

In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.

Net tax receipts rose to 10.12 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 18.24 trillion rupees, the data showed(Reuters File Photo)
Reuters | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

India's fiscal deficit for the six months through September touched 6.20 trillion Indian rupees ($74.91 billion) or 37.3% of annual estimates, government data showed on Monday.

Net tax receipts rose to 10.12 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 18.24 trillion rupees, the data showed.

