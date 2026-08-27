‘Don’t taunt me as a billionaire’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Karnataka MLA’s remark on her tweet about poor roads

"I do not use Anekal roads frequently but I live in Huskur n can tell you that the road between Huskur n Sarjapur Road is unmotorable," she added.

"Pls don't taunt me as a billionaire. I am speaking on behalf of citizens who don't have a voice n asked me to raise these issues," Mazumdar-Shaw said in a post on X.

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has responded to Karnataka Congress MLA B Shivanna's remarks after she raised concerns about the poor condition of roads in Bengaluru's Anekal area.

(Also Read: ‘People are being scammed’: Founder sparks debate over Bengaluru’s coconut water prices)

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Bengaluru roads The exchange began after Mazumdar-Shaw criticised the condition of roads in Anekal, a town on the outskirts of Bengaluru that is home to one of the city's major industrial clusters. In a post on X, she had said that the local MLA had been informed about the "neglect" for years but alleged that funds had been used for other purposes that had not benefited citizens.

"@MLAShivanna has been informed of this neglect for years but he does not have the resources to provide decent infrastructure as it has been used for other things that have not benefited citizens," she wrote.

Her comments came after residents highlighted the condition of roads in the area. One resident said thousands of cars, school buses and BMTC buses use the stretch every day and warned that its condition was "very dangerous & fatal".

(Also read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls Bengaluru ‘garbage city’, shares vision of what it could have looked like)

Congress MLA's response Responding to the criticism, Shivanna, in turn, suggested that industry leaders should use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to support road repairs and other development works.

"They make thousands of crores. Ask them to give us some to repair roads and undertake other developmental projects in these localities," Shivanna told ThePrint.

He also reportedly said that he had approached Mazumdar-Shaw multiple times to request CSR funds, but to no avail. "We don't know where they spend their CSR finds - for lakes, desilting - but will not give us money to help improve road conditions," he said.

When asked why the legislator was dependent on CSR funds and not money from the government, Shivanna told the outlet that these were recurring problems requiring significant allocations. "We are getting money (from the government), but how much can we get? We asphalt roads, and with rain, it gets eroded, and problems resurface," he reportedly said.

Mazumdar-Shaw has now clarified that her comments were not made simply as a business leader or billionaire, but on behalf of residents who had approached her to raise the issue.

Notably, the road controversy comes amid renewed concerns over Bengaluru's civic infrastructure. Intermittent rains in the city have exposed potholes, damaged roads and other infrastructure problems, prompting criticism of civic authorities over road maintenance.