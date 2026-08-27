‘Don’t taunt me as a billionaire’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Karnataka MLA’s remark on her tweet about poor roads
The exchange between Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Karnataka Congress MLA began after the billionaire founder criticised the condition of roads in Anekal.
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has responded to Karnataka Congress MLA B Shivanna's remarks after she raised concerns about the poor condition of roads in Bengaluru's Anekal area.
"Pls don't taunt me as a billionaire. I am speaking on behalf of citizens who don't have a voice n asked me to raise these issues," Mazumdar-Shaw said in a post on X.
"I do not use Anekal roads frequently but I live in Huskur n can tell you that the road between Huskur n Sarjapur Road is unmotorable," she added.
(Also Read: ‘People are being scammed’: Founder sparks debate over Bengaluru’s coconut water prices)
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Bengaluru roads
The exchange began after Mazumdar-Shaw criticised the condition of roads in Anekal, a town on the outskirts of Bengaluru that is home to one of the city's major industrial clusters. In a post on X, she had said that the local MLA had been informed about the "neglect" for years but alleged that funds had been used for other purposes that had not benefited citizens.
"@MLAShivanna has been informed of this neglect for years but he does not have the resources to provide decent infrastructure as it has been used for other things that have not benefited citizens," she wrote.
Her comments came after residents highlighted the condition of roads in the area. One resident said thousands of cars, school buses and BMTC buses use the stretch every day and warned that its condition was "very dangerous & fatal".
(Also read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls Bengaluru ‘garbage city’, shares vision of what it could have looked like)
Congress MLA's response
Responding to the criticism, Shivanna, in turn, suggested that industry leaders should use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to support road repairs and other development works.
"They make thousands of crores. Ask them to give us some to repair roads and undertake other developmental projects in these localities," Shivanna told ThePrint.
He also reportedly said that he had approached Mazumdar-Shaw multiple times to request CSR funds, but to no avail. "We don't know where they spend their CSR finds - for lakes, desilting - but will not give us money to help improve road conditions," he said.
When asked why the legislator was dependent on CSR funds and not money from the government, Shivanna told the outlet that these were recurring problems requiring significant allocations. "We are getting money (from the government), but how much can we get? We asphalt roads, and with rain, it gets eroded, and problems resurface," he reportedly said.
Mazumdar-Shaw has now clarified that her comments were not made simply as a business leader or billionaire, but on behalf of residents who had approached her to raise the issue.
Notably, the road controversy comes amid renewed concerns over Bengaluru's civic infrastructure. Intermittent rains in the city have exposed potholes, damaged roads and other infrastructure problems, prompting criticism of civic authorities over road maintenance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More