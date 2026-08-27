Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Sweetie is a 2.5-month-old female kitten.

Sweetie is a 2.5-month-old female kitten who was rescued from a park in south Delhi’s Saket. Vaccinated and dewormed, this tiny bundle of curiosity is now looking for a family to call her own. She is playful, gentle and full of personality and has a particular fondness for both dry and wet treats. Sweetie is at the perfect age to settle into a new home, explore her surroundings and fill your days with plenty of purrs and playful moments. If you’re looking for a little companion to welcome into your life, she might just be the one. To adopt: +91 8802827522

Jimmy is an year-old female Labrador mix.

Jimmy is an year-old female Labrador mix who is currently in Beta 1, Greater Noida. She was abandoned by her owners, when she became pregnant before turning one. Despite a difficult start, Jimmy is extremely friendly with both humans and other dogs, making her an easy-going companion for a loving home. She is also comfortable being left alone for a few hours, making her an easy-going companion. Her vaccination status is unknown and she has not yet been sterilised. To adopt: WhatsApp: +91 99973 55666

Damru is an eight-year-old male Beagle.

Damru is an eight-year-old male Beagle who was rescued from the streets of West Delhi and is currently staying at a shelter in Najafgarh. He is friendly and gets along well with humans. He has recently recovered from kidney issues and is currently on oral medication. His vaccinations are yet to be done. Damru is a fuss-free foodie and happily eats what is served, with rice and chicken being his current favourites. This young-at-heart senior dog is looking for a caring home. To adopt: WhatsApp: +91 95607 20817

Chiku is a three-month-old female kitten.