 IndusInd Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 15% to ₹2,349 crore, ₹16.50 dividend - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IndusInd Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 15% to 2,349 crore, 16.50 dividend

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 04:28 PM IST

IndusInd Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 15% to ₹2,349 crore, ₹16.50 dividend

IndusInd Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 15% to 2,349 crore, 16.50 dividend

IndusInd Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 15% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,349 crore, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.50 dividend
IndusInd Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 15% to 2,349 crore, 16.50 dividend

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / IndusInd Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 15% to 2,349 crore, 16.50 dividend
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On