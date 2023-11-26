IREDA IPO: GMP remains strong; know listing date, how to check allotment status

While Tata Technologies IPO remained the more popular choice among subscribers this week, the issue of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) was not that far behind, closing on Thursday after being subscribed 38.30 times. The allotment status of IREDA IPO can be checked online through the official website of BSE.

The IREDA IPO issue's retail portion got subscribed 7.73 times, with the listing date of the initial public offering now approaching. While Monday is a public holiday, the listing date for the IREDA IPO has been finalised for December 4.

The subscription status of IREDA IPO remained strong for three days - November 21 to 23 - and its listing date is expected next week. After three days of bidding, people are anxious to check their allotment status for the issue.

IREDA IPO GMP today

IREDA IPO's grey market premium remained strong after the bidding for the issue closed earlier this week. The GMP was recorded at ₹10-11 on all days after the bidding closed, keeping the premium steady.

While Tata Technologies IPO and IREDA IPO over each other, investors showed strong response to both, despite the irregular trends on Dalal Street.

However, stock market experts have repeatedly said that GMP should not be an indicator about the success and failure of an IPO. A more reliable indicator is the balance sheet of the company and reliance on market trends.

IREDA IPO allotment and listing date

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) has fixed the listing date of the issue on December 4. Meanwhile, the share allotment has been finalised and can be checked on the official website of BSE or Link Intime.

Steps to check IREDA allotment status

Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Click on IREDA IPO

Enter your PAN details and click on Search

Your allotment status will be displayed on the screen

Your IREDA IPO share allotment can also be checked through the official website of BSE. The listing will be made public on December 4, and refunds will be sent by November 30.